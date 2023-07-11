Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of son
- Published
Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a son, their third child together and first since he stood down as prime minister.
Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born on 5 July, according to a social media post by Mrs Johnson.
The new baby joins son Wilfred and daughter Romy, both born during Mr Johnson term in office.
On Instagram, Mrs Johnson said the family was "all very smitten".
Mr and Mrs Johnson's first child, Wilfred, was born on 29 April 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis, and their daughter Romy born on 9 December 2021.
The former prime minister has four grown-up children with second wife Marina Wheeler, and another daughter from an affair.
He did not have any children with his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.
Writing on social media Mrs Johnson said: "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. Can you guess which name my husband chose?
"Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see.
"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude."
Mr Johnson stood down as an MP on 9 June, just hours after he was handed a report from a committee of MPs investigating whether he misled Parliament about lockdown events in Downing Street.