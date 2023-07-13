Millions of public sector workers to get pay rise
Millions of public sector workers, including teachers, police and junior doctors are to get pay rises between 5%-7%, the government says.
Police and prison officers will receive a 7% pay rise, while teachers and junior doctors will get a 6.5% and 6% rise respectively.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had accepted recommendations made by the pay review bodies "in full".
He said the rises would not be funded by borrowing more or increasing taxes.
He added that the offer was "final" and further industrial action would not change that decision.
Following the announcement, the education unions said they would now put the offer to their members with a recommendation to accept the pay award, and said the deal would allow the strikes to be called off.
Mr Sunak said the pay awards in the education department would be fully funded.
What pay rises have been announced?
- Police officers: 7%
- Junior doctors: 6%
- Prison officers: 7%
- Armed forces: 5%
- Teachers: 6.5%
Asked where the money would come from to fund other pay awards, Mr Sunak said he would be asking government departments to re-prioritise their focus on pay.
Disputes over pay have led to a series of strikes over the past year hitting schools and hospitals.
On Thursday, junior doctors in England began a five day walkout, after their calls for a 35% pay increase were rejected.