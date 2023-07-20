Chris Pincher appeals against eight-week Commons suspension
- Published
MP Chris Pincher is appealing against a proposed eight-week suspension from the House of Commons for groping two men at a London club last year.
In its report, Parliament's conduct watchdog said the former Conservative deputy chief whip's behaviour amounted to an "abuse of power".
MPs had been due to vote on whether to approve the eight-week punishment.
However, this will not take place until the appeal of Mr Pincher - who now sits as an independent MP - is complete.
An inquiry was launched into the behaviour of the Tamworth MP last year following an incident at the private members Carlton Club in central London.
Parliament's standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg found that Mr Pincher groped a then-employee of the House of Lords on his arm and neck, before groping his bottom.
He also found that he groped a civil servant's bottom and then groped his testicles.
Following Mr Greenberg's inquiry, MPs on the standards committee concluded that Mr Pincher's behaviour had been "profoundly damaging" and had broken the Commons behaviour code by causing significant damage to Parliament's reputation.
Responding to the report earlier this month, Mr Pincher said he wanted to "apologise sincerely" for his conduct.
In a submission to the committee, he said he accepted his behaviour had damaged his reputation and that of the government.
However, he rejected the suggestion he had done significant damage to Parliament's reputation, arguing he was speaking at the Carlton Club as a former minister, rather than as an MP.
His appeal will be heard by the Independent Expert Panel, an independent body which does not include any MPs.
If his appeal fails, MPs will then vote on whether to approve his eight-week suspension.
If the punishment is back by MPs, it will trigger a recall petition process - under which there will be a by-election in his Tamworth seat if 10% of registered voters sign a petition calling for one.
Labour would need a swing of just over 21% to take the Staffordshire seat, where the Conservatives had a 19,000 majority at the last election.
Mr Pincher was elected to the constituency as a Conservative but was suspended from the party after the Carlton Club allegations emerged. The incident also triggered his resignation as deputy chief whip and contributed to Boris Johnson's departure from Downing Street.
He has since said he will step down as an MP at the next general election, expected next year.
The Treasury's annual report, published on Thursday, revealed that Mr Pincher received a £7,920 severance payment after his resignation as deputy chief whip.