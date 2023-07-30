Sunak orders review of low traffic neighbourhoods in pro-motorist message
- Published
Rishi Sunak has ordered a review of low traffic neighbourhoods, saying that he is on the side of drivers.
The prime minister told the Sunday Telegraph he was supporting people to "use their cars to do all the things that matter to them".
LTNs aim to reduce traffic, in part by preventing drivers using quieter residential roads as through-routes.
But critics, including some Conservatives MPs, argue they reduce the freedom of motorists.
The remarks come amid a sharpening debate between the Tories and Labour over green policies after the Uxbridge by-election last week.
Labour London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to extend the capital's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) have been seen as a key factor in the Conservative's narrow victory.
Mr Sunak said he had ordered the Department of Transport to review existing LTN policies and how they are working.
"The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on cars," he said, adding that vehicles are important in many parts of the country.
"I just want to make sure people know that I'm on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them," he said.
LTNs have been used in London since the 1970s, with more introduced in 2020 as part of efforts to improve road safety and air quality. Their use has also expanded outside London.
Through the use of barriers such as bollards and planters, as well as road signs and CCTV cameras, they aim to encourage people to walk, cycle or use public transport.
However, the adoption of LTNs has attracted the ire of some Tory MPs, who have criticised the measure as attacks on motorists.
Earlier this year, Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said they were part of an "international socialist concept" that take away personal liberties.
The government has spent tens of millions of pounds on the schemes - given to local councils to implement them - since 2020.
But earlier this month, Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced that the government was stopping the funding of new LTNs in England.
In the Telegraph interview, Mr Sunak also said he was not planning to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars, following calls from some Conservatives to do so.
"The 2030 target has been our policy for a long time and continues to be - we are not considering a delay to that date," he said.
Mr Sunak's pro-motorist message comes after his party narrowly won the Uxbridge and Ruislip by-election after successfully tapping into local concerns about the expansion of Ulez.
The scheme was introduced by former London Mayor Boris Johnson, but Mr Khan has sought to expand the scheme further into London as part of his efforts to improve air quality in the capital.
Earlier this week the High Court ruled plans to expand Ulez were lawful, saying the mayor's expansion decision was "within his powers".
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other senior party figures have called on Mr Khan to reflect on the policy following the Uxbridge defeat.
City Hall has said that 90% of cars driving in outer London comply with Ulez standards, which has been backed by the UK Statistics Authority - although the watchdog criticised the mayor over data transparency.
In the Sunday Telegraph interview, Mr Sunak said the scheme effectively levies charges to "take your kids to football practice or do your weekly shop or see a GP".