Nigel Farage launches website over de-banking 'scandal'
- Published
Nigel Farage says he has launched a website to stand up for people who have been "de-banked" after the row over his Coutts account closure.
He said on social media he will "fight back against the big banks who have let us down", calling it a "scandal".
It comes after Mr Farage obtained a report from the bank which indicated his political views were considered as a factor in his account closure.
The row led to the resignation of two bank bosses last week.
Dame Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest Group, quit after admitting making a "serious error of judgment" in speaking about Mr Farage's relationship with Coutts with a BBC journalist.
Peter Flavel, the boss of Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, also quit.
Despite facing calls to resign Sir Howard Davies, NatWest chairman, has vowed to remain in post to ensure the bank's stability.
Mr Farage said in late June his account had been shut and he had not been given a reason. He did not name the bank at the time.
The BBC initially reported Mr Farage's account was closed because he no longer met the wealth threshold for Coutts, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The BBC has since apologised to the former Ukip leader for the inaccurate story.
Launching the AccountClosed.org website via a video posted on social media, Mr Farage said: "Most people who have this happen to them feel helpless. There's no-one to speak for them.
"And I think what's emerging is a major national scandal. You can't live without a bank account in the 21st Century."
The campaign is described on the website as being for individuals and small medium businesses "who have faced unjust treatment from banks and financial services companies, particularly when their accounts have been abruptly closed and essential services withdrawn".
It comes as former prime minister Liz Truss said she was "appalled" at the treatment of Mr Farage.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she said: "The saga shows how a powerful technocracy presides over an increasingly opaque system, while elected politicians - in particular those politicians whose views do not find favour at London dinner parties - are treated with suspicion."
Senior Tory MP David Davis, writing in The Sun, said he will bring forward a private member's bill in the Commons to "guarantee everyone has a right to a bank account".