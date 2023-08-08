Elections watchdog reveals it was hit by cyber attack
- Published
The UK's elections watchdog has revealed it has been the victim of a "complex cyber-attack".
The Electoral Commission said unspecified "hostile actors" had managed to gain access to copies of the electoral registers, from August 2021.
Hackers also broke into its emails and "control systems" but the attack was not discovered until October last year.
The watchdog has warned the public to be "vigilant for unauthorised use or release of their personal data".
Its chief executive officer Shaun McNally said the registers contained "limited" data and "much of it is already in the public domain".
But he added the commission understood the public concern that may be caused, adding it would like to apologise to those affected.
The commission has said anyone who registered to vote between 2014 and 2022 should remain "vigilant for unauthorised use or release of their personal data".