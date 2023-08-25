MPs' 'winding down' pay to double at next election
Payments for MPs who lose their seats or step down at the next general election will be doubled.
The money is aimed at helping ex-MPs close down their offices and manage the departure of their staff.
At the last general election departing MPs were paid for two months after losing their seats.
However, IPSA, which sets the rules for MPs' expenses, has said this is not long enough and that the time period should be increased to four months.
The eligibility for the payments has also been expanded to cover those who voluntarily stand down at the election as well as those who lose their seat.
MPs who stand down before an election period will not receive the payments.
Explaining the change IPSA, the Independent Standards Authority, said the work of an MP - such as helping constituents - continued right up to election day and they could only begin to close their offices once a new MP had been elected.
The new system does not need to be approved by Parliament as IPSA has been granted the powers to make the rules itself.
MPs are also eligible for separate, "loss of office" payments - which are similar to traditional redundancy packages. These payments are higher for longer-serving MPs, while those who have served for less than two years are not eligible.
More than 70 MPs have so far announced they will not be standing for re-election - and many more are expected to lose their seats.