Nadine Dorries: Conservative MP attacks PM as she quits Commons
- Published
Nadine Dorries has resigned her Commons seat, two months after promising to quit "with immediate effect".
She launched a blistering attack on Rishi Sunak in her resignation statement, saying "history will not judge you kindly".
The Mid Bedfordshire MP first announced her intention to resign on 14 June.
She accused the prime minister of abandoning "the fundamental principles of Conservatism".
Ms Dorries, whose salary as an MP is £86,584 had come under increasing pressure to act on her promise to resign as she had not spoken in the Commons since June 2022.
She said she had submitted her resignation letter to the prime minister, and published the eviscerating text on the Daily Mail's subscription service Mail+.
