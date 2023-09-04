Angela Rayner handed new role as Keir Starmer continues major reshuffle
Angela Rayner has been appointed shadow levelling up secretary, in a wide-ranging shadow cabinet reshuffle by Sir Keir Starmer.
She replaces Lisa Nandy, who is demoted to become the party's new shadow minister for international development.
Ms Rayner will remain the party's deputy leader and will also take on the new role of shadow deputy prime minister.
Sir Keir is reshaping Labour's top team as MPs return from their summer recess.
It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweaked his cabinet in a mini-reshuffle last week, with Grant Shapps becoming defence secretary.
Labour is leading the Tories in national opinion polls, as the parties enter the party conference season, with a general election expected next year.
Elsewhere, 2015 leadership candidate Liz Kendall returns to the shadow cabinet as shadow work and pensions secretary.
She replaces Jonathan Ashworth who is demoted to a more junior role shadowing the Cabinet Office.
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle is moved to a new role shadowing the government's combined science and technology department, created earlier this year.
Ms Rayner already stands in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister's Questions when either Sir Keir or Mr Sunak is away, a role in which she usually spars with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.
But her new role now means she will also shadow Michael Gove, who is tasked with "levelling up" - a Tory campaign phrase that describes policies aiming to reduce regional inequality.
His department is also responsible for local government and housing, expected to be an important focus for both parties at the election.
A Labour source said she would continue as the party's "strategic lead" on its package of employment rights reforms, for which she was previously responsible as shadow secretary of state for the future of work.
In other moves:
- Labour's national campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood is promoted, replacing Steve Reed as shadow justice secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire becomes the new shadow secretary of state for culture, media and sport
- Mr Reed is moved to shadow environment secretary, as Jim McMahon leaves the shadow cabinet
- Campaign co-ordinator role is given to Pat McFadden, who will also shadow the Cabinet Office
- He is replaced as shadow chief secretary to the Treasury by business committee chair Darren Jones