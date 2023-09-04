Gillian Keegan caught swearing over school concrete crisis
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been recorded using expletives to express frustration at a lack of gratitude for the handling of the school building crisis.
Having finished an interview with ITV, she swore as she asked "does anyone ever say you've done a good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing".
"Any sign of that, no?" she added.
A Downing Street source described the comments as "completely wrong".
The BBC has contacted Ms Keegan for a comment.
During the interview, the education secretary was pushed on whether the government had done enough to fix the problem of crumbling concrete - also known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - in school buildings.
It is not clear who Ms Keegan was criticising when she said others had "done nothing"; however, in the interview, Ms Keegan said local authorities and multi-academy trusts had always had the responsibility for maintaining the building.
She added it was "not the job" of the Department for Education to maintain school buildings but it had chosen to survey schools in order to have information on RAAC collected centrally.
She added that following a collapse in a Kent school in 2018, the department had sent a warning to "the people responsible".
Ms Keegan is expected to address Parliament on Monday afternoon over the ongoing issue of unsafe concrete in schools.