UK expected to re-join Horizon science scheme
- Published
The UK is expected to re-join the EU's flagship research scheme, Horizon, with an announcement likely soon.
Talks on the UK becoming a fully-fledged member of the EU's €100bn (£85bn) programme again began after a deal was cut on post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland earlier this year.
According to sources in Brussels, there has been movement in EU-UK talks.
But there is no official confirmation of a finalized deal from either side.
The UK's associate membership of Horizon was agreed in principle as part of the Brexit Trade and Co-operation Agreement, but the issue became bogged down in the dispute about the Northern Ireland Protocol.