What's happening in Parliament next week?

Lords: (11:00) Peers are expected to rubber stamp the Powers of Attorney Private Members Bill, another private members bill. The main event will be all stages of consideration of the Northern Ireland Budget (No 2) Bill, which authorises the spending for the Northern Ireland government for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, in the continuing absence of the devolved Assembly. This is a money bill, which means that Peers cannot amend it - although there will be a chance to complain about its contents - and, maybe, the continued political deadlock which has made it necessary.