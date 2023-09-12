Labour set to vote against scrapping home building pollution rules
Labour is preparing to vote against the government's plans to scrap water pollution rules to encourage housebuilding, the BBC understands.
The House of Lords is set to vote on removing the EU-era "nutrient neutrality" rules on Wednesday.
Ministers believe that up to 100,000 new homes could be built by 2030 if the rules are changed.
But the proposal has been condemned by environmental groups, who say it will mean worse water pollution.
It is understood that Labour's peers will vote against the government on the issue, potentially putting the policy at risk of defeat.
Natural England rules currently mean 62 local authorities cannot allow new developments unless builders can prove their projects are "nutrient neutral" in protected areas.
The government have announced plans to scrap these rules through an amendment, or change, to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, currently going through the House of Lords.
It is one of the first major decisions made by Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, in her new role as shadow levelling up secretary - a role which also has responsibility for housing.
There had been some reports that under Ms Rayner's predecessor, Lisa Nandy, Labour was considering backing the government on the issue although these were never officially confirmed.