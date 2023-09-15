What's happening in Parliament next week?
The 2022-23 parliamentary session is winding down, with the focus on the last few bills inching through the legislative sausage machine.
Online Safety, Energy and Economic Crime, are bouncing between the two houses, while Levelling Up is nearing the end of its detailed consideration in the Lords, having already accumulated lots of amendments which MPs will have to approve or reject.
This will spill over into a brief sitting after the conference season, before Parliament is prorogued for what may be a longer than usual break, in advance of the State Opening of the new session on 7 November.
There were already elections for three select committee chairs, after Sir Keir Starmer summoned Darren Jones (Business committee chair), Sir Chris Bryant (Standards) and Cath McKinnell (Petitions) onto his front bench - the jobs are only open to Labour MPs, and some lively contests can be expected.
In addition, the plum post of Defence Committee chair has now opened up, after the resignation of Conservative ex-minister Tobias Ellwood, who lost the support of many of his committee members following remarks about the Taliban during a visit to Afghanistan.
The timetable for replacing him has yet to be announced by Mr Speaker, but it's a prestigious job, so there will be plenty of candidates. All of which means MPs sipping a quiet latte in Portcullis House can expect non-stop canvassing.
Monday 18 September
Commons: (14:30) Home Office Questions, with any urgent questions or government statements following at 15:30.
Main debates: General debates on the automotive industry and on the UK's export performance.
Committees: Environmental Audit (16:15) look at heat resilience and sustainable cooling, with MPs quizzing two expert panels on future projections of extreme heat periods, and how to protect the most vulnerable as well as the environmental implications of cooling methods and technologies.
Lords: The first legislative action is the Third Reading of more Private Members' Bill, starting with of Baroness Altmann's Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) Bill, followed by Lord Black of Brentwood's Animals (Low-Welfare Activities Abroad) Bill, Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent's Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Bill, Lord Wolfson's Protection from Sex-based Harassment in Public Bill , Lord Lancaster's Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees Bill, and, finally, Lord Colgrain's Firearms Bill.
These shouldn't take very long to deal with, because Third Reading tends to be a rather ritualistic rubber-stamping, in which the protagonists thank all concerned and murmur "hear hear" a couple of times.
The main event is final report stage day on the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill, with votes likely on Childcare, Building Safety, Vagrancy, the Land Use Framework, Regeneration and Onshore Wind.
Tuesday 19 September
Commons: (11:30) Energy and Net Zero Questions - a debut for new Secretary of State Claire Coutinho.
Ten minute rule bill: Conservative Elliot Colburn wants a ban on the import of puppies aged under six months, plus a ban on dogs which have been mutilated with cropped ears or docked tails.
Main debate: The debate on the conference adjournment - a rather amorphous affair where any MP can raise any subject, constituency causes, personal hobby-horses and continuing campaigns.
The daily adjournment debate, led by Labour's Beth Winter, celebrates the life of the late Anne Clwyd, her predecessor as MP for Cynon Valley, and the first woman to sit for a Welsh valleys constituency. She died in July.
That is the final business in the Chamber, because the Commons then rises for its Conference break. The House reconvenes on Monday, 16 October.
Westminster Hall: Conservative Ian Liddell-Grainger leads a debate on the performance of South West Water (09:30).
Committees: Education (10:00) quizzes minister Baroness Barran and Department for Education Permanent Secretary Susan Acland-Hood about unsafe concrete in education settings.
Health and Social Care (10:00) examine the new police system for emergency services response to calls about a mental health crisis. Witnesses will include representatives from the charity Mind, which has expressed safety concerns, and from Humberside Police, which developed the policy.
Business and Trade (14:15) hear from Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch on issues including electric vehicle subsidies, competition policy and advanced manufacturing.
Northern Ireland (14:15) have a hearing in Stormont on the Police Service of Northern Ireland data leaks with senior figures from the Northern Ireland Policing Board.
The Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee (10:30) hears from the Prisons Minister, Damian Hinds, in the final session of its inquiry into community sentences.
Foreign Affairs (14:30) hears from expert witnesses about the recent spate of coups in West Africa and the Sahel region.
Lords: (14:30) The much-rewritten Online Safety Bill bounces back to the Lords for consideration of Commons amendments. Word is that no votes are expected, suggesting that compromises have been reached and that peers have no appetite to push the government further on points of detail.
And then peers turn to the detail of the relatively uncontroversial Non-Domestic Rating Bill.
Wednesday 20 September
Lords: (15:00): The day's debates are on three select committee reports. First the Justice and Home Affairs Committee report, All families matter: An inquiry into family migration. The report accuses the current rules of being "so harsh that they effectively ban families from being joined in the UK by adult relatives from overseas for whom they are desperate to care—often an elderly parent."
The rules, it adds, "which were designed to reduce the workload of the NHS, overlook the contribution of dependent relatives to their families and society. The government's approach is unjustified and needlessly restrictive."
Home Office minister Lord Murray of Blidworth answers for the government.
Next, the report from the European Affairs Committee: The future UK-EU Relationship - which calls for a systematic effort to develop a more cooperative relationship with the EU.
And finally, the report from the Public Services Committee: A response to the children's social care implementation strategy. This is another critical report , which says that while the government's strategy is moving in the right direction, it "fails to deliver the radical reset that is needed....." and "lacks scale, ambition, and pace."
Thursday 21 September
Lords: (11:00) Peers open with a brief Third Reading rubber-stamping of the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill - but the main event is a general debate on Ukraine. Defence Minister Baroness Goldie bats for the government.
After that - barring an emergency recall of Parliament, the politicians desert Westminster until Monday, 16 October. They then polish off outstanding legislation like the Levelling Up Bill and the Energy Bill (including a Friday for Private Members Bills - to deal with Lords amendments to the Hunting Trophies Bill ) and then the current session will be ended.
Parliament will be prorogued, or suspended, before the State Opening on 7 November kicks off the next parliamentary session.
This is my final blog on events in Parliament. I'm retiring from the BBC. Thanks to all those who have contributed over the years with information, corrections and comment.