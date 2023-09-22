Party conferences: What, where and when are they?
- Published
October might inspire ideas of Halloween and autumnal colours, but for those more politically-inclined it means only one thing - party conference season.
But when are the conferences and what do people do there?
What is the point of party conferences?
Good question! They have been part of the UK political calendar for more than a century, but they only became big media events in the 1950s, when TV cameras were invited in for the first time.
The original purpose of conferences was to decide on party policy. These days, they are a four or five day festivals of debate, socialising and partying - like Glastonbury for political nerds, as someone once said.
The guest list features party members, think tanks, trade unions, charities and businesses who come together to share ideas, lobby politicians and debate policies.
They also provide fund raising opportunities for the parties - and an invaluable opportunity to get guaranteed media coverage.
To make time for conferences in politicians' busy schedules, Parliament usually enters a three week recess in autumn.
What happens at party conferences?
A lot of talking.
Conferences are jam-packed with speeches and debates.
Big decisions can be made, particularly for Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who still hold votes on what should be in their election manifestoes.
The central event of a party conference is usually the leader's speech.
However, these don't always go to plan…as former PM Theresa May found in 2016 when she struggled with a cough and a protester handing her a redundancy notice, or as Keir Starmer found when he was heckled by protesters.
When and where is the Liberal Democrat Party conference?
The Liberal Democrat conference is Saturday 23 September to Tuesday 26 September in the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel. You can see the provisional agenda on their website here.
When and where is the Conservative Party conference?
The Conservative Party conference is on Sunday 1 October and runs until Wednesday 4 October.
It is in Manchester this year, at the Central Convention Complex, which is a conference centre converted from the former Manchester Central railway station.
You can see all 128 pages of the Conservative conference agenda here.
When and where is the Green Party conference?
This year's green party conference is being held in Brighton from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 October. You can read their conference agenda here.
When and where is the Labour Party conference?
The Labour party conference is in Liverpool from Sunday 8 October to Wednesday 11 October. Last year the conference was in Liverpool as well.
When and where is the Reform UK conference?
The Reform party are having their conference on Saturday October 7 for one day in London, Edgware Road.
When and where is the SNP conference?
The Scottish National Party conference will be in the Event Complex Aberdeen, from Sunday 15 October to Tuesday 17 October.
Where and how can I watch a party conference?
There will be coverage on the BBC News website, including live page coverage. And you can watch conferences streamed on BBC iPlayer.