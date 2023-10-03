Speculation about HS2 overwhelms Conservative party conference
- Published
It's probably safe to assume that there wasn't a grand plan in Downing Street for the Conservative Party conference to become overwhelmed by speculation about HS2.
Because make no mistake: that is what's happened.
In his interview with BBC Breakfast this morning, Rishi Sunak insisted that his colleagues are not talking about the railway, but instead about his new policies on net zero and motorists.
Well, up to a point.
Last night I was chatting to two MPs, both very supportive of the prime minister, one broadly in favour of the northern leg being scrapped, one somewhat opposed.
But both were frustrated, even bemused, that the issue had been allowed to engulf a conference which, let's not forget, could well be the last before the general election.
Downing Street's troubles on this issue began with a major stroke of misfortune.
A Treasury official walking into No 10 for a super-secret meeting about HS2 accidentally flashed a portion of their briefing notes to a camera.
From then, the cat was out of the bag that the project was at least under review, even if it took more bouts of briefing and leaks for it to become clear that Sunak was leaning towards cancelling the line.
It seems Mr Sunak will finally bring clarity to the subject in his conference speech on Wednesday.
It is an opportunity for his voice, finally, to become the loudest in a conference which after all is designed to give the public a better idea of his approach to government and his personality.
Once we actually know what will happen to HS2 and what investments the government might be making instead in transport links within the north, the discussion will move onto those specifics rather than the communications difficulties the Conservatives have had on this subject.
Mr Sunak's supporters will be hoping that the uncertainties of recent days aren't what lingers in the public's memory.