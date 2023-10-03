HS2 West Midlands-Manchester line to be scrapped
Rishi Sunak is to announce the scrapping of the HS2 high-speed rail line from West Midlands to Manchester on Wednesday, the BBC understands.
In his Conservative Party conference speech, the PM is expected to set out a range of alternative projects in the north of England and Wales.
He is likely to argue these projects will be a better use of money and can be delivered more quickly.
It comes after weeks of speculation about the future of the line.
Rumours it could be scrapped have already prompted anger among local leaders and businesses.
Labour Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the reports were "profoundly depressing" and in a dramatic intervention at the Tory conference on Monday, Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said a cancellation would damage the UK's international reputation.
The football club Manchester United was among 30 businesses who wrote to the prime minister urging him to commit to the line and avoid "economic self-sabotage".
It was hoped the line would cut journey times, create more space on the rail network and boost jobs outside London.
However, there had been concerns about the mounting costs of the infrastructure project, with the latest estimates for the project amounting to about £71bn.
But, that was in 2019 prices so it does not account for the spike in costs for materials and wages, for example, in recent months.
Last month Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said it would be "crazy" not to review the project, particularly given the rise in inflation.
There have already been delays, disruption, a big cut to HS2's Eastern leg, and salami slicing on HS2 - but this latest decision would change the project and its outcomes beyond recognition.
At least £22.5bn has already been spent building the London-Birmingham section, while £2.3bn has gone towards the second phase, on things such buying up land and property.
Thirty-thousand people are already working on HS2, mostly in the supply chain.
There are also people whose lives have already been uprooted by property purchases along the planned HS2 route north of Birmingham.
If Mr Sunak announces that HS2 trains will go to Manchester using existing tracks, it follows that no extra space would be created and journey time benefits would be reduced.
In recent days, there have been suggestions that instead of building HS2, money could be put towards improving rail east-west links across the north of England.
For example, Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) aims to improve connections between Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool.
However, the project has been designed to intersect with HS2, using a section of the high speed line, and if HS2 does not continue to Manchester this would increase the costs of NPR.
A group of Conservative MPs, called the Northern Research Group, have called for a line connecting Liverpool to Hull, which they've named "the Charles Line" after the King.