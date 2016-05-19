EU Referendum

In five words: Your views - in short - on the EU referendum

  • 19 May 2016
Before 23 June - when votes are cast on whether Britain should leave or stay in the European Union - many words will be spoken about the referendum.

We want to hear your views in just five words.

In, out, undecided, leave or remain - share your views on the referendum using five words.

Email your comments, along with your name and location to haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

You can also get in touch with us in the following ways:

  • WhatsApp: +44 7525 900971
  • Tweet us: @BBC_HaveYourSay
  • Send an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100 if you are outside the UK

Or comment on the form below:

