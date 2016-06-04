Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to take part in a European Union referendum TV debate next week, it has been confirmed.

The UK-wide ITV debate will take place next Thursday, two weeks before the poll on EU membership.

The two-hour programme is scheduled to be similar to the general election leaders' debates, with the full line-up still to be finalised.

Some reports suggest the Brexit side could include Boris Johnson.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I want to make the positive, progressive case from a Scottish perspective for remaining in Europe."

She added: ''Scotland and the UK benefit enormously from our place in Europe - from important social protections such as employment rights and parental leave to membership of the world's largest single market and I will continue to make the positive case for a vote to remain on the ITV debate and for the rest of the campaign.''

The Scottish Vote Leave campaign says Scotland would get "major" new powers and a bigger budget if the UK votes to leave the European Union.

The campaign claims the UK pays £350m a week to the EU for the "privilege of maintaining its membership" and that Scotland's share was £1.5bn a year.

What TV debates are planned, and when?

BBC:

A live event at Wembley Arena on 21 June with representatives of both sides of the EU debate questioned by voters. David Dimbleby, Mishal Husain and Emily Maitlis to present.

Two special editions of Question Time, moderated by David Dimbleby - with Michael Gove on 15 June in Nottingham and David Cameron on 19 June in Milton Keynes

A young voters' show from Glasgow was held on 26 May, presented by Victoria Derbyshire

ITV

David Cameron and Nigel Farage will in turn answer questions from a studio audience in a live programme on 7 June

Live TV referendum debate between figures from both sides of the campaign on 9 June. Line-up yet to be announced

Sky

Two live shows featuring David Cameron on 2 June and Leave campaigner and Justice Secretary Michael Gove on 3 June

Each show includes a face-to-face live interview and a question-and-answer session in front of a studio audience

Channel 4