EU referendum: Nicola Sturgeon to take part in TV debate
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to take part in a European Union referendum TV debate next week, it has been confirmed.
The UK-wide ITV debate will take place next Thursday, two weeks before the poll on EU membership.
The two-hour programme is scheduled to be similar to the general election leaders' debates, with the full line-up still to be finalised.
Some reports suggest the Brexit side could include Boris Johnson.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I want to make the positive, progressive case from a Scottish perspective for remaining in Europe."
She added: ''Scotland and the UK benefit enormously from our place in Europe - from important social protections such as employment rights and parental leave to membership of the world's largest single market and I will continue to make the positive case for a vote to remain on the ITV debate and for the rest of the campaign.''
The Scottish Vote Leave campaign says Scotland would get "major" new powers and a bigger budget if the UK votes to leave the European Union.
The campaign claims the UK pays £350m a week to the EU for the "privilege of maintaining its membership" and that Scotland's share was £1.5bn a year.
What TV debates are planned, and when?
BBC:
- A live event at Wembley Arena on 21 June with representatives of both sides of the EU debate questioned by voters. David Dimbleby, Mishal Husain and Emily Maitlis to present.
- Two special editions of Question Time, moderated by David Dimbleby - with Michael Gove on 15 June in Nottingham and David Cameron on 19 June in Milton Keynes
- A young voters' show from Glasgow was held on 26 May, presented by Victoria Derbyshire
ITV
- David Cameron and Nigel Farage will in turn answer questions from a studio audience in a live programme on 7 June
- Live TV referendum debate between figures from both sides of the campaign on 9 June. Line-up yet to be announced
Sky
- Two live shows featuring David Cameron on 2 June and Leave campaigner and Justice Secretary Michael Gove on 3 June
- Each show includes a face-to-face live interview and a question-and-answer session in front of a studio audience
Channel 4
- Debate on 22 June, the day before the referendum, featuring "politicians, opinion formers and other high-profile pro and anti-protagonists"