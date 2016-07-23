Wales and Brexit

Brexit and Wales: One month on

What has happened in the month since Wales voted to leave the European Union?

Local focus call for post-Brexit Wales

A post-Brexit Wales needs a rethink of economic policies and not just a "business-as-usual" approach, according to a think tank.

  • 2 August 2016
Brexit takes Welsh MP to Downing Street

Brexit negotiations 'complicated'

  • 22 July 2016
May: 'I want Wales involved' in Brexit

  • 18 July 2016
Jones expects EU funding promise kept

EU impasse 'needs to be resolved'

  • 16 July 2016
Easy to ask for money, says Cairns

Johnson's heart not in Brexit, says ex-aide

Wales' future 'as part of Europe'

  • 2 July 2016
Wales 'still needs EU-level funding'

  • 25 June 2016
'Don't take voters for granted' warning

Brexit 'changes everything' for Labour

  • 26 June 2016
'Time for calm heads and stability'

  • 26 June 2016
Brexit deal 'ultimately put to assembly'

EU vote: 'Time for Wales to unite'

  • 24 June 2016
EU voters' 'anti-politics' feeling

UKIP's Hamilton's happiness at Brexit

Leave 'must deliver' on promises

  • 24 June 2016
Not a time 'to gloat'

EU vote means end to Welsh MEPs

  • 24 June 2016
'They've done nothing for the valleys'

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section Wales
'Self-indulgent' to challenge Corbyn

EU: Then and now votes in 1975 and 2016

  • 24 June 2016
May wants Wales 'engaged' in EU talks

'Made-in-Wales' farming after Brexit

  • 18 July 2016
  • From the section Wales

100 cancel uni places after Brexit

  • 15 July 2016
  • From the section Wales

'Report hate crime after Brexit'

  • 14 July 2016
  • From the section Wales

Replacing EU funds 'is no solution'

Brexit 'may change' £600m Metro plans

EU talks 'must include devolved ministers'

EU citizens 'should not be hostages'

Wales 'could back EU' in new referendum

'We must accept Brexit and move on'

'Invest £1.1bn EU cash before Brexit'

Wales 'open for business' after EU vote

Brexit 'prophets of doom' criticised

No need for hasty Brexit, say councils

'Give the people a say in Brexit deal'

Racist abuse claims following Brexit

  • 27 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

Plea to make safe EU cash for Wales

  • 27 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

Tata Steel fears UK sale may be derailed

  • 30 June 2016
EU funding 'did not have an impact'

Universities 'to get through Brexit'

  • 30 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

Rallies call for independent Wales

  • 2 July 2016
  • From the section Wales

No Tata Steel bidders out over Brexit

'Very Welsh-specific' farming policies

Brexit 'means more money for Wales'

Jones fears for jobs after Brexit vote

'Catastrophe for our generation' says NUS

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

Welsh voters back Leave in EU poll

Brexit: Business looks for assurances

EU referendum: The result in maps and charts

Brexit: Farmers looking for certainty

Brexit and a shifting Welsh landscape

  • 25 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

Crunching the numbers on Brexit vote

Brexit: How Wales differed from Scotland

Dismiss anti-Corbyn bid, say MPs

Where does Brexit leave Welsh economy?

  • 24 June 2016
  • From the section Wales

'Extraordinary rejection' of EU

Brexit: What happens now?

What it means for Wales

  • 1 April 2016
What is the European Union?

All you need to know

EU jargon

