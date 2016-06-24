Wiltshire and Swindon vote to leave EU

Image caption To speed up the EU Referendum count in Swindon loud dance music was played in the counting hall.

Wiltshire and Swindon have voted to leave the European Union.

Swindon was one of the first areas in the country to declare a result, which saw 61,745 (54.7%) vote to leave.

Wiltshire 's countywide result was announced shortly before 05:00 BST, with 151,637 voting in favour of a Brexit against 137,258.

Pro-Brexit Swindon MP Justin Tomlinson, said it was a "surprisingly big margin" while Remain campaigner MP Robert Buckland said he was "disappointed".

Mr Tomlinson said he had a "sneaking feeling" that the Leave campaign would win in his constituency.

"That's what it felt like when I talked to people - but not by this margin.

"Some people wanted to embrace the global economy, some people felt that what they had voted for in the 70s now wasn't what was there today.

"The country has an appetite for change."

'Bigger picture'

But Mr Buckland, Conservative MP Swindon, said the result was not "about personalities".

"I passionately believe that we should be a member of the EU and have felt that for many, many years and I've made no secret of that - but it's not about me," he said.

"Of course I'm disappointed, but I look at the bigger picture here and I look at what people are deciding and most people are looking at the long-term future ."

James Gray, Conservative MP for North Wiltshire, said the EU was a "failing organisation".

"I think it's been a terrible organisation - an economically disastrous organisation, so I'm very glad our nation is going to be independent from it."

'Must unite'

Conservative MP for Salisbury John Glen, who backed the Remain campaign, said the country "must unite".

"I'm conscious across my constituency and across Wiltshire there'll be people that will be very anxious this morning and there'll be people who are absolutely elated this morning - in virtually equal measures," he said.

Swindon was the eighth of 382 across the country to declare.

