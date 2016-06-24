Image caption In Taunton Deane, 34,789 (52.9%) voted to leave the EU

The EU Referendum vote has been split in Somerset.

A clear majority of voters in Bath and North East Somerset elected to remain, while those in South Somerset, Sedgemoor and West Somerset backed the Leave campaign.

In Taunton Deane it was a closer contest, with just under 53% backing leave and in Mendip 51% of voters wanted to remain.

The turnout in all parts of the county was above 76%.

Reaction and updates from the West

Wells' Conservative MP, James Heappey, who had backed the Remain campaign, said "it all changed" in the middle of the night.

"It is something that is going to take a little bit of time to get used to," he said.

"The markets are already responding to that and I think we've got a period of uncertainty in front of us but it was a referendum in which the country was asked its view and the county's view is that we should leave, and that is what we must now do."

'People's revolt'

North Somerset MP Liam Fox said the UK had made a "courageous" decision to change the "course of our history".

"There was something of the flavour of the people's revolt about it," he said.

"There's no doubt the people felt a disconnect from the governing class in a way I've never experienced before and those in authority need to think hard about why people feel so disconnected."

Image copyright Twitter

Bath MP Ben Howlett assured constituents that he would "fight for best deal going forward".

"I am personally disappointed at this decision, but recognise the importance of the democratic process," he said.

"There are now uncertain times ahead, but I am confident that as a nation we can rise to that challenge."

'Plague of frogs'

North East Somerset MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC that "volatility in sterling" was to be expected but would not be a "particular problem".

"The plague of frogs and death of the first born that were being predicted during the campaign is not going to happen," he said.

"There will be no recession due to Brexit. Though there are fragile economic conditions in other parts of the world."

Somerset-based businesswoman, Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden, tweeted that today she was "allowed to be devastated but tomorrow we need to make this work".

Image copyright Twitter

Former Yeovil MP Paddy Ashton said it was a "very difficult time for our country" and he "greatly fears for what is ahead".

"I think those of us who were warning this would have very serious consequences can only look at the present situation and be worried," he said.

See all the local results here.

Follow the latest news on the BBC's live EU referendum page

Find the result in your area