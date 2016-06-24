Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People in Reading, which voted to stay in the EU, had mixed reactions this morning

Voters in Berkshire bucked the national trend by declaring they want to remain in the EU.

The county saw 369,158 people take part in the referendum, with 51% voting to remain in the EU and 48% to leave.

Bracknell Forest and Slough backed Brexit, while West Berkshire, Reading, Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead voted to remain in the EU.

Conservative MP for Newbury Richard Benyon said he feared the result would affect jobs in the Thames Valley.

Mr Benyon, who campaigned to remain in the EU, said: "For a Thames Valley economy like we have in West Berkshire - lots of companies that trade with Europe - it's very bad for their employees and their employees' families.

"But the people have spoken, we're still a great country and we will get through this somehow. My job is to make sure that local people won't lose their jobs."

MP Rob Wilson, whose Reading constituency voted to stay in the EU, said that the result was "a shock even to those who want to come out".

"Everyone needs to take a deep breath and think very carefully before making the next moves", he added.