Image copyright DANIEL SORABJI Image caption The front page of the Evening Standard as the UK votes to leave the EU

As the UK awoke to news it was heading towards Brexit it quickly became clear that it was England doing the driving. So how does it feel to be English on a day your nation has altered the face of Britain?

While Scotland and Northern Ireland backed staying, every English region except London voted to leave the EU. Nevertheless, we remain a nation seemingly deeply divided on the issue.

Overall the England vote was 53.4% for Leave and 46.6% for Remain. BBC News took the mood of the nation as its people began digesting the results.

'A pretty confusing time to be English'

Kent and Sussex: 'Wrong decision'

Leicester: 'A pretty deep shock'

Jubilation in Middlesbrough

Leeds: 'I believe in my country'

Image caption Alan Maskill is optimistic

Fears that the economy will decline were dismissed as a short term inconvenience by Alan Maskill in Leeds.

The 65-year-olds from Bramley said: "I felt great this morning, I'm a happy man.

"Why should I be European? I'm English - I believe in my country.

"The economy will all go down a bit now that we are to leave the EU, but it will soon be back up again."

Image caption Rob Lennox backed Remain

Also speaking in Leeds was Remain supporter Rob Lennox, aged 25 and from Manchester. He felt the decision to hold the referendum came back to haunt the Prime Minister.

"It's an error on David Cameron's part," he said. "He misjudged the situation and will not have much of a legacy now aside from this."

Gosport: 'Begging to go back'