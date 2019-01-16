PMQs: what happened?

Image copyright HOC

A pretty routine PMQs against an extraordinary background.

Despite her crushing defeat, the PM is sticking to her Brexit deal.

The song remains the same, and there's no new riff, still less a new tune.

The PM's offer to meet senior Opposition MPs seems - as Labour's Seema Malhotra suggested - to be more about persuading them to back her deal than about modifying her deal to attract their support.

The exchanges between the two main players were the usual fare - and I thought the main point of interest was the smoke signals coming from the Conservative benches.

Ken Clarke, veteran of many a crisis suggested the existence of a cross party majority for a postponement of Brexit Day while a customs union solution was negotiated.

But the noises off from Conservative MPs around him suggested that his answer to the PM's Brexit dilemma would shatter Tory unity; ex-minister Philip Lee warned she could not carry on pushing the same plan after such a rejection - I half expected him to invoke the well-known proverb about repeatedly doing the same thing in the expectation of a different result.

But both got familiar answers that could have been uttered in any PMQs in the next few months.

One interesting head to pop over the parapet is Gillian Keegan, a highly rated member of the Conservative new intake, who delivered a not very coded warning about the need to protect the "just in time" supply chains of industry.

I wonder if this was a sign of opinions shifting in the new Tory generation?