Image copyright PA

Britons living in the EU who return to the UK after Brexit will be able to bring non-British family members until the end of March 2022.

The date has been announced in a UK policy paper on citizens' rights in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

UK nationals will also be allowed to bring in children who were born overseas after exit day.

Standard immigration rules will apply to relatives brought in after the cut-off date.

The right to accompany a UK national will apply to existing non-British children, spouses, partners, parents and grandparents.

The document specifies they will qualify for entry under the post-Brexit settled status scheme until 29 March 2022, whether or not there is a Brexit deal.

It added that the new date would "allow families to plan with confidence", and responded to "concerns" expressed by UK nationals.

The right to bring in family members until March 2022 had already been granted to EU citizens with settled status in the UK.

People applying under the "settled status" scheme had faced a £65 fee, before Theresa May announced in January that it would be scrapped.