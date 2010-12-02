Scots crime labs to cut 74 jobs

Scotland's forensic crime labs will have to cut up to 74 jobs and save £3.5m, Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has told MSPs.

But he also said facilities in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, which were under threat of closure, will be kept open.

Mr MacAskill said the plan struck the right balance between achieving savings and keeping local scientific expertise.

The option to close the two centres was being considered by the Scottish Police Services Authority.

The justice secretary said his decision would be reviewed in 18 months time.