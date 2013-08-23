Your pictures of Scotland: 16 - 23 August
A selection of your pictures of Scotland from 16 to 23 August.
The roses are in full bloom at the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen, said Eddy Winters who took this picture.
Some of the sights at the Vintage Bus Museum at Lathalmond in Fife. Taken by Robert Davidson.
"My dog Skye, has just polished off an ice cream cone, with a sunny Elie Harbour as a backdrop!" said Linda Dick from Larkhall.
James McGillivray, aged 4, about to launch his "boat" on Loch Shiel at Glenfinnan. Picture by mum, Jillian.
Mark Rennie from Dunfermline took this shot of a hole at Cullen golf course during a stop on the Moray costal trail.
Debbie Martin snapped this "particularly Scottish looking scene" in Assynt with Cul Mor in the background, covered in a curtain of cloud.
Laura Edwards from Dundee captured the moment 6th/8th Dundee Boys' Brigade Pipe Band were announced as 2nd in Grade 4b at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.
Stewart Paul took this picture at the corner of Ingram Street and Albion Street in Glasgow. He said he liked the way the artist appears to be about to be plucked from his cherry picker by the hand he has drawn.
Kate Aspin from Lancashire took this picture on Bosta beach on Lewis. She said her family had a great two weeks in the Outer Hebrides.
Struan looks "a wee bit puzzled" as mum Lesley, granny Win, dad Corrie and sister Chloe Farmer pretend to be statues at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews. Picture by Dave Farmer.
Glynis & Mike from the Isle of Man took this photograph of "Mr Peacock" waiting for his post at Imachar, Arran.
Moira Gault from Bo'ness took this picture of her two-year-old daughter Isla's first ever sunflower which has "attracted some visitors".
This picture of Inchcolm Island was taken by Graham Halliday from Freuchie, Fife. He said he and his family had a great time exploring the abbey and wartime relics around the island.
"Was a good colourful night full of music dance and song," said Craig Watt who spent an evening at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, with his mother and three children.
"Took off from Glasgow in awful conditions on Saturday morning but the weather cleared just as we were landing on the beach at Barra," said Richard Swan from Falkirk.
Judy Crerar snapped the start of the Fathers' Sack Race at the Kinloch Rannoch Gathering.
A view from Shieldhill across Falkirk as the poor weather of the last week finally starts to clear. Taken by Richard Crane.
Iain MacKay said this was a "tall order". He took this picture of a horse getting a drink at the Peebles Agricultural Show.
Derek Matson from Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, travelled to Edinburgh with his wife Shona to see the Tattoo.