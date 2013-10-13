In pictures: Concrete 'cast' as star of new exhibition

In pictures: Concrete 'cast' as star of new exhibitionPublished13 October 2013SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, CAST: Innovations in Concrete has opened at the The Lighthouse in Glasgow. Featured images include the Hermit’s Castle, a very small and highly unusual building with very little written history. It was built in the 1950s by the architect David Scott, who is said to have only ever spent a weekend before leaving, never to return. The remote location 40 miles north of Ullapool adds to the sense of intrigue.Image caption, The Glenfinnan Viaduct, built in 1898, is perhaps the best known example of the use of mass unreinforced concrete and consists of 21 circular arches, each with a span of 15 metres. Built in concrete block to resemble stonework, the form owes much to traditional construction and is quite similar to the Royal Borders Bridge at Berwick in 1850, constructed with stone.Image caption, A workplace for the textile designer, Bernat Klein Studio, is a small building which uses the concrete structure to define the enclosed space. The concrete slab for the first floor and roof spans between the beams to form a flat ceiling, which in turn allows full-height minimal, simple glazing. The studio illustrates a close relationship between the architect, engineer and builder.Image caption, By the mid-1960s five new towns had been constructed in Scotland. Several artists were asked to produce pieces of pioneering public art. Henge is such a piece, designed by David Harding (Glenrothes town artist 1968-78) in 1970 for Glenrothes Development Corporation as an interactive public artwork.Image caption, The Canongate Wall of the Scottish Parliament, built in 2004, is a series of pre-cast concrete pieces, some weighing up to 18 tonnes, and incorporate indigenous stones carved with quotations from Scottish history and culture. It was also very challenging to build. The exhibition at The Lighthouse is open until 28 November.Related Internet LinksThe Lighthouse - GlasgowThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.