Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 October
A selection of your pictures taken across Scotland from 18 to 25 October.
Rebecca and John Money, from Glasgow, climbed Buachaille Etive Mor on Saturday.
Colours of autumn in Almondell Country Park. Kirsty Sutherland, from Pathhead, was walking her friend's dog on Sunday morning.
Smoke and flares from Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant. Photo by Dave Walsh from Dunblane.
Stan Davidson, from Inverkip, attended the local boat show.
Late afternoon light over Burravoe, on the island of Yell, was photographed by Derek Ormiston from the Shetland Islands.
Fionn took part in the Tayside and Fife Dirt Crit in Comrie. Dad Brett Wells said the weather was terrible.
This picture of Loch Shiel and Glenfinnan was taken from the slopes of Beinn an Tuim by Sandy Murray, of Inverness, during a climb of Streap with the Moray Mountaineering Club.
Effigies burn on Calton Hill to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra. Renjith Thomas, from Edinburgh, said they represent evil king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghanad.
Kathryn Kerr, from Edinburgh, liked the way this sculpture caught the light in Craigmillar.
Competitors were tested in the Rat Race in Edinburgh. Srinivas Velugotla said the race was followed by celebrations for an Indian festival in the evening.
Old Invermoriston Bridge. Isobel Duncan, from Westhill, was on holiday at a local caravan park.
John and Holly Hutton walked around Glasgow Necropolis.
A deserted Buchanan Street in Glasgow was photographed by Dario Russo from Benevento, Italy.
Jeff Hattie, from Uplawmoor, had guide on the walk in the Black Mount hills and along Stob a Choire Odhair.
Walking the dog in a flooded field near the River Endrick. Photo by Wendi Bates from Balfron.