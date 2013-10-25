Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 October

  • 25 October 2013

A selection of your pictures taken across Scotland from 18 to 25 October.

  • Buachaille Etive Mor

    Rebecca and John Money, from Glasgow, climbed Buachaille Etive Mor on Saturday. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • Almondell Country Park

    Colours of autumn in Almondell Country Park. Kirsty Sutherland, from Pathhead, was walking her friend's dog on Sunday morning.

  • Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant

    Smoke and flares from Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant. Photo by Dave Walsh from Dunblane.

  • Stunt performer at a boat show

    Stan Davidson, from Inverkip, attended the local boat show.

  • Burravoe

    Late afternoon light over Burravoe, on the island of Yell, was photographed by Derek Ormiston from the Shetland Islands.

  • Fionn

    Fionn took part in the Tayside and Fife Dirt Crit in Comrie. Dad Brett Wells said the weather was terrible.

  • Loch Shiel and Glenfinnan

    This picture of Loch Shiel and Glenfinnan was taken from the slopes of Beinn an Tuim by Sandy Murray, of Inverness, during a climb of Streap with the Moray Mountaineering Club.

  • Effigies burn

    Effigies burn on Calton Hill to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra. Renjith Thomas, from Edinburgh, said they represent evil king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghanad.

  • Sculpture in a play park

    Kathryn Kerr, from Edinburgh, liked the way this sculpture caught the light in Craigmillar.

  • Competitors in an assault course

    Competitors were tested in the Rat Race in Edinburgh. Srinivas Velugotla said the race was followed by celebrations for an Indian festival in the evening.

  • Old Invermoriston Bridge

    Old Invermoriston Bridge. Isobel Duncan, from Westhill, was on holiday at a local caravan park.

  • Sculpture

    John and Holly Hutton walked around Glasgow Necropolis.

  • Buchanan Street, Glasgow

    A deserted Buchanan Street in Glasgow was photographed by Dario Russo from Benevento, Italy.

  • Robin sitting on a sign post

    Jeff Hattie, from Uplawmoor, had guide on the walk in the Black Mount hills and along Stob a Choire Odhair.

  • Woman walking a dog

    Walking the dog in a flooded field near the River Endrick. Photo by Wendi Bates from Balfron.

