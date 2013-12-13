Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 December
A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 6 and 13 December.
-
Doug Morrison, from Inverness, was working in Ullapool when he saw this boat decked out in lights. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews
-
Brian Nicolson was gathering sheep in on the Shetland Island of Yell when he paused to admire the scene.
-
Cath and Alex enjoyed the tour of HMS Duncan. Photo by dad Gordon Milligan from Broughty Ferry.
-
Sunset at high altitude on Thursday. Sisters D Morrison and M Finlayson were flying from Stornoway to Glasgow.
-
A Highland cow and her calf wandered along a road near Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull. Photo by Andy Maclachlan from Beith.
-
A house decked out in festive lights. Brian Cairns, from Coatbridge, said the homeowner does it every year to raise funds for the local hospice.
-
The view across Loch Tay to Ben Lawers. "Scotland at its amazing best", said David Perrie from Barrhead.
-
A tartan army. Brian Hughes, from Wishaw, spotted this display in Edinburgh.
-
There was no sign of the bird that had left its mark on Sue Edwards's front door window in Inverurie.
-
Rush hour traffic alongside St Georges Mansions in Glasgow. Photo by Alan Ferguson from Renfrew.
-
Ken Davidson was on his way to work on Tuesday morning when he took this photo of the Inverness skyline from Huntly Street.
-
Christmas jumper day at a workplace in Dunfermline. Steve Chalmers, from Fife, said the money raised goes to charity.
-
Chris Scott, from London, and his friend had to rethink their plans to trek the Coigach peninsula following 80mph winds the day before. This is a view north towards the Assynt mountains.
-
Kate Fearnley has no idea how this ice sculpture came to be in William Street, Edinburgh.
-
Edinburgh's Christmas lights. Neil Barton, from Mid Calder, was at the city's castle when he took the photo.