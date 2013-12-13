Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 December

  • 13 December 2013

A selection of your pictures of Scotland between 6 and 13 December.

  • Boat decorated in lights

    Doug Morrison, from Inverness, was working in Ullapool when he saw this boat decked out in lights. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures, go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnews

  • Sun over Isle of Yell

    Brian Nicolson was gathering sheep in on the Shetland Island of Yell when he paused to admire the scene.

  • Cath and Alex onboard HMS Duncan

    Cath and Alex enjoyed the tour of HMS Duncan. Photo by dad Gordon Milligan from Broughty Ferry.

  • Sunset

    Sunset at high altitude on Thursday. Sisters D Morrison and M Finlayson were flying from Stornoway to Glasgow.

  • Highland cow and calf

    A Highland cow and her calf wandered along a road near Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull. Photo by Andy Maclachlan from Beith.

  • House lit up with Christmas lights

    A house decked out in festive lights. Brian Cairns, from Coatbridge, said the homeowner does it every year to raise funds for the local hospice.

  • Loch Tay and Ben Lawers

    The view across Loch Tay to Ben Lawers. "Scotland at its amazing best", said David Perrie from Barrhead.

  • Toys

    A tartan army. Brian Hughes, from Wishaw, spotted this display in Edinburgh.

  • Window

    There was no sign of the bird that had left its mark on Sue Edwards's front door window in Inverurie.

  • Traffic in Glasgow

    Rush hour traffic alongside St Georges Mansions in Glasgow. Photo by Alan Ferguson from Renfrew.

  • Inverness

    Ken Davidson was on his way to work on Tuesday morning when he took this photo of the Inverness skyline from Huntly Street.

  • People wearing Christmas jumpers

    Christmas jumper day at a workplace in Dunfermline. Steve Chalmers, from Fife, said the money raised goes to charity.

  • Assynt mountains

    Chris Scott, from London, and his friend had to rethink their plans to trek the Coigach peninsula following 80mph winds the day before. This is a view north towards the Assynt mountains.

  • Ice sculpture of a bear

    Kate Fearnley has no idea how this ice sculpture came to be in William Street, Edinburgh.

  • Edinburgh

    Edinburgh's Christmas lights. Neil Barton, from Mid Calder, was at the city's castle when he took the photo.

