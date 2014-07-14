Baton bearers get engaged during Queen's Baton Relay
- Published
Two baton bearers got engaged as they took part in the Queen's Baton Relay in Inverclyde.
David McSkimming proposed to partner and fellow relay runner Susan Kirkpatrick as he passed her the baton in Greenock.
He presented her with a ring and Susan said yes.
After posing for pictures with family and friends, Susan then carried on with her baton duties.
The Queen's Baton Relay is travelling across the country before the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 23.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.