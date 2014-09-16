Your pictures of Scotland: 5 September - 12 September

Your pictures of Scotland: 5 September - 12 SeptemberPublished16 September 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A moment of contemplation was brightened by these happy flowers says Kirsty Shearer from Edinburgh. If you want to let us know what you think of this week's pictures go to http://www.facebook.com/bbcscotlandnewsImage caption, Kenny Anderson sent in this photo of Scottish Rally Championship leaders Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton powering their way through the second last stage during the Merrick Stages Rally that ran in the forests around Newton Stewart/the Galloway forests. He chose this one as it's quite spectacular with the spray of gravel and dust.Image caption, Brian Hughes call this photograph he took at Largs marina "September reflections".Image caption, Some rather cute Minion straw bale art recently constructed by Fleur Baxter in Angus. She says the cheeky chaps are to be found between Carnoustie and Forfar.Image caption, Sunrise taken in Ranish, North Lochs, Isle of Lewis by Iain MacMaster.Image caption, Richard Roberts, from Anglesey North Wales, took this photo of Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland.Image caption, Lorraine Mills, from Oxford, took this shot while on holiday in Balintore in the Highlands.Image caption, Loch Katrine was as still as a mill pond says Graeme Conlan from Alva.Image caption, Mike Sullivan took this picture of his friends Stevie and Allan at the weekend on the west coast of Lewis. He says it was like the Caribbean...not quite in temperature but it looks like the kayaks are suspended in the air rather than the water.Image caption, Sam Grant took this picture of the castle on an evening stroll in Inverness.Image caption, Jeff Hattie sent in this photo of Lochnagar. He visited with his hillwalking club on Sunday and says "you could see for miles". The photo was taken by his friend John Robertson from Houston.Image caption, The seaplane approaching land on Loch Lomond over the Maid of the Loch. Taken by Stephen Mahoney from Dumbarton.Image caption, Photo taken of fungi in woods at Athol Estates, taken during a guided educational tour conducted by the ranger service, sent in by Paul Fair.Image caption, Craig Coventry sent this photo of a dolphin in the Firth of Forth off North Berwick.Image caption, The firework finale at the Highland tattoo at Fort George, sent in Sylvia Watson from Kilmarnock.Image caption, Neil McKellar was one of many people to send in photos from the air show in Ayr at the weekend.Image caption, Andrew Beattie sent in this picture from a beautiful walk he had at Aden country park in Aberdeenshire.Image caption, Taken from Sgurr na Stri on Skye by Joyce Strachan from Elgin.Image caption, Sunset at Port Seton harbour. Taken by Norman Clark from Tranent.