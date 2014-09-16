Scottish independence: Miliband criticises 'ugly' Yes tactics

There were chaotic scenes in Edinburgh city centre as Labour leader Ed Miliband attempted to do a walkabout amongst shoppers. Mr Miliband was surrounded by a melee of pro and anti independence supporters as he tried to walk through the St James' shopping centre in Edinburgh. Planned interviews with the media had to be abandoned amidst the scrum. Mr Miliband played down the scenes as he struggled to meet any voters. He eventually had to be escorted out of a rear exit of the shopping centre.