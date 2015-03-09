Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kurdish troops are fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq

A former soldier from Scotland who has been fighting alongside Kurdish forces in northern Iraq says the terror attacks in Paris will be "nothing" if Islamic State is not stopped.

Alan Duncan said the British government's response to IS has been "shameful".

He said he joined Kurdish forces because people in the Middle East have been left to fend for themselves.

The Home Office has urged people not to join the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

Mr Duncan, who served with the Royal Irish regiment, spoke to BBC Radio 5 from Duhok in Northern Iraq, where the he is training an Assyrian Christian group alongside the Kurdish Peshmerga.

'Considerable danger'

In an interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan, he defended his actions.

He said he was there for "humanity and the Kurdish people" and that he was helping fight "the most disgusting people since the Nazis".

Mr Duncan told the BBC: "I wear the Union Jack on my uniform. The others wear their flags and what have you.

"It actually lifts the spirit of the people. They kind of feel that, just seeing us foreigners here, it lifts their spirits. They feel that they have been abandoned by the West."

Mr Duncan warned of the threat posed by IS.

He said: "It's not only the Western hostages being killed and murdered by them. That's happening 100 times a day here to the Kurdish people, to the Christians."

A Home Office spokesman said: "The UK has consistently advised against all travel to Syria and parts of Iraq. Anyone who travels to these areas is putting themselves in considerable danger."