Image caption Survivors of the massacre were among those attending the service in Edinburgh

A service has taken place in Edinburgh to honour the thousands of victims and survivors of the Srebrenica massacre.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those who attended the event at St Giles Cathedral.

On 11 July 1995, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces under the command of General Ratko Mladic.

Ms Sturgeon said politicians should do everything in their power to make sure such atrocities never happen again.

She said: "After the Holocaust the world said: 'Never again.'

"Srebrenica shattered the illusion that that could never happen again, and we must learn those lessons.

"We must understand what it is that turns people into those who can commit acts of such horror, and by understanding know better how to prevent that happening in the future."

Nedzad Avdic was 17 when he was captured and shot in Srebenica

The massacre, which came amid the break-up of Yugoslavia into independent states, was the worst in Europe since World War Two.

It took place a few months before the end of the Bosnian war, when 20,000 refugees fled to Srebrenica to escape Bosnian Serb forces fighting the Muslim-led Bosnian government.

The enclave was protected by UN Dutch soldiers, but was overrun by paramilitary troops led by Gen Mladic.

They rounded up and killed the men and boys, and buried them in mass graves.

Gen Mladic was on the run for 16 years before being arrested in 2011 in northern Serbia, where he had been living under an assumed name.

He is still on trial for war crimes at the UN tribunal in The Hague.