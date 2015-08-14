Your pictures of Scotland: 7-14 August

  • 14 August 2015

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 August.

  • Auchtermuchty

    A bird's-eye view of Auchtermuchty, thanks to John Bousie's drone. Send us your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

  • Flowers

    The east gate at Edinburgh's botanic gardens were photographed by Brian Hughes from Wishaw.

  • Ruby Bay

    Ruby Bay, Elie. Helen Bishop was there on Tuesday evening.

  • Rock pool

    Belinda Kennedy took time to lounge in St Abbs Nature Reserve.

  • Meteor

    The Perseid meteor shower from Downie Point, Stonehaven. Photo by Brian Doyle.

  • Thistle

    Emma Donald noticed this flowering thistle in Millbuies country park while out for a walk with her mum.

  • Knoydart

    Kim McCann visited Knoydart for her 50th birthday.

  • Loch Assynt

    David Leven, from Cambusbarron, was at Loch Assynt.

  • Amy

    Amy opted to rest while walking around Loch Morlich with mum Joanne Mills from Dundee.

  • 'People make Glasgow' sign

    Glasgow's George Square. Photo by Jim Sloss.

  • Belladrum festival

    Kenneth Nicolson, from Glasgow, thought this year's Belladrum festival was fantastic.

  • Sunset over South Uist

    Sunset over South Uist. Rona Vasey was in Strome.

  • Arisaig beach

    The first chance to visit the beach at the start of Zoe's summer holiday, near Arisaig, with dad David Wilson from Maddiston.

  • Dragonfly

    A dragonfly touched down in Ormidale on the Isle of Arran. Photo by Lee Maclean.

  • Kelso Abbey

    Alan Cockburn, from Kelso, took this photo of Kelso Abbey from the town's war memorial.

  • Luskentyre

    Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris. Susan Maciver, from Inverurie, was on holiday in Lewis and Harris.

  • Spectators at Piping Live

    Kilbarchan Pipe Band are "made of tougher stuff" and braved the rain as these spectators at Piping Live, in Glasgow, demonstrate. Photo by Ken McArthur.

  • Poppies

    Poppies in Hazelhead, Aberdeen. Photo by Norman Watson from Bieldside.

  • Blue tit on an apple

    Time for a snack. Gail Sim, from Aberdeen, was on a weekend break in Aviemore with husband David.

  • Biggar

    Glyn Booton, from Roberton, stopped to admire the view from Biggar to Skirling on Thursday morning.

  • Hosta beach

    Hosta beach on North Uist. Kenny Krievs, from Motherwell, was on a family holiday to the place where his grandparents lived.

  • Aurora Borealis

    The Aurora Borealis over Lossiemouth around 03:00 on Thursday. Alan Tough, from Elgin, was there to see the Perseid meteor shower when "the aurora suddenly flared up".

  • Heron

    Spot the heron among the stone statues? Courtesy of Colin Reid who was in Edinburgh's Dean Village.

  • Sand dunes

    Caitlin Wallis, from Kirkwall, was at Orkney's Scapa Bay "on a gorgeous sunny morning".

  • St Abbs Bay

    Faysal Abukar decided to free dive in St Abbs Bay on Sunday.

  • Boy jumping off a rock

    Mattie jumped off a rock by Loch Ericht during a day trip with dad Alfy Borland from Livingston.

