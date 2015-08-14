Your pictures of Scotland: 7-14 August
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 August.
A bird's-eye view of Auchtermuchty, thanks to John Bousie's drone. Send us your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk
The east gate at Edinburgh's botanic gardens were photographed by Brian Hughes from Wishaw.
Ruby Bay, Elie. Helen Bishop was there on Tuesday evening.
Belinda Kennedy took time to lounge in St Abbs Nature Reserve.
The Perseid meteor shower from Downie Point, Stonehaven. Photo by Brian Doyle.
Emma Donald noticed this flowering thistle in Millbuies country park while out for a walk with her mum.
Kim McCann visited Knoydart for her 50th birthday.
David Leven, from Cambusbarron, was at Loch Assynt.
Amy opted to rest while walking around Loch Morlich with mum Joanne Mills from Dundee.
Glasgow's George Square. Photo by Jim Sloss.
Kenneth Nicolson, from Glasgow, thought this year's Belladrum festival was fantastic.
Sunset over South Uist. Rona Vasey was in Strome.
The first chance to visit the beach at the start of Zoe's summer holiday, near Arisaig, with dad David Wilson from Maddiston.
A dragonfly touched down in Ormidale on the Isle of Arran. Photo by Lee Maclean.
Alan Cockburn, from Kelso, took this photo of Kelso Abbey from the town's war memorial.
Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris. Susan Maciver, from Inverurie, was on holiday in Lewis and Harris.
Kilbarchan Pipe Band are "made of tougher stuff" and braved the rain as these spectators at Piping Live, in Glasgow, demonstrate. Photo by Ken McArthur.
Poppies in Hazelhead, Aberdeen. Photo by Norman Watson from Bieldside.
Time for a snack. Gail Sim, from Aberdeen, was on a weekend break in Aviemore with husband David.
Glyn Booton, from Roberton, stopped to admire the view from Biggar to Skirling on Thursday morning.
Hosta beach on North Uist. Kenny Krievs, from Motherwell, was on a family holiday to the place where his grandparents lived.
The Aurora Borealis over Lossiemouth around 03:00 on Thursday. Alan Tough, from Elgin, was there to see the Perseid meteor shower when "the aurora suddenly flared up".
Spot the heron among the stone statues? Courtesy of Colin Reid who was in Edinburgh's Dean Village.
Caitlin Wallis, from Kirkwall, was at Orkney's Scapa Bay "on a gorgeous sunny morning".
Faysal Abukar decided to free dive in St Abbs Bay on Sunday.
Mattie jumped off a rock by Loch Ericht during a day trip with dad Alfy Borland from Livingston.