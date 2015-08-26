Further fall in Scottish newspaper circulations
Many of Scotland's best-known newspapers have seen their circulations fall again, according to the latest sales figures.
Sales of the Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday fell below 25,000 for the first time.
Meanwhile the Herald's sales dipped below 35,000.
And the Sunday Herald lost many of the extra sales it put on around the time of the Scottish independence referendum.
Earlier this week, the Herald's publisher warned about 20 jobs could go at the company.
The latest data on the sales of local and regional papers comes from trade body ABC.
Given away free
In the six months to the end of June, the Scotsman sold an average of 23,782 copies a day compared to more than 26,000 in the last six months of 2014.
This is the first time in modern decades that the Scotsman's sales have dipped below 25,000.
The detailed figures reveal that in June just 20,700 copies of the Scotsman were sold every day - but more than 2,000 were given away free every day.
The fall at its sister title Scotland on Sunday was even steeper. Its circulation between January and June was 24,142 - down from 27,533 in the previous six months.
The Scotsman titles' traditional rivals also saw print sales erode.
The Herald's average sale in the first six months was 34,379 - down from 37,044 six months earlier.
The Sunday Herald's performance also declined. Its sales stood at 29,009 compared to 32,204 last time.
However the Sunday Herald still sells significantly more copies than it did before it came out in support of a Yes vote in the independence referendum.
In the last half of 2013, its circulation dipped below 24,000.
Making money
Again a detailed analysis of the figures reveals just how challenging holding on to these extra sales is.
Sales of the Sunday Herald rose in April and May during the election campaign and its aftermath. However, by June it was selling barely 27,000 a week.
The Herald's stablemate the National, which was launched in November as a pro-independence daily newspaper, is not included in the official figures, but its publishers say it sells nearly 17,000 a day.
Sales of the Daily Record, Sunday Mail and Sunday Post are published every month as they are classed as national titles rather than regional.
Newspapers across the developed world have seen their sales fall in recent years.
Publishers have attempted to find ways of making money out of the internet instead with mixed success.
Print journalists are keen to stress that declining sales do not necessarily amount to declining influence as many people choose to read their articles online instead.