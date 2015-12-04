Your pictures of Scotland: 27 November - 4 December

  • 4 December 2015

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 November and 4 December.

  • Beinn na Caillich John Allan

    Beinn na Caillich on a cold day on the Isle of Skye. John Allan, from Kensaleyre, was out walking on Monday. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk

  • Edinburgh Castle Drummond Fyall

    Edinburgh Castle turned blue for St Andrew's Day. Drummond Fyall admired the view of his city's castle on Sunday.

  • Sun above the clouds Lee Smith

    Lee Smith, from Dalkeith, said it was "still beautiful above the clouds" on a flight at 15,000ft above Edinburgh on Tuesday.

  • Boy wearing a moustache Paul Ritchie

    Zack got into the spirit of Movember with dad Paul Ritchie.

  • Highland cow Chris Simpson

    Chris Simpson drove through Glen Lethnot, near Brechin, on Monday.

  • Castle Stalker Kate Wilkinson

    The sun set over Castle Stalker, at Appin, watched by Archie, his dad, and mum Kate Wilkinson.

  • Lochan Deo Fiona Wiltshire

    Lochan Deo in Rothiemurchus forest near Aviemore. Fiona Wiltshire was there on St Andrew's Day.

  • Loch Morlich Tony Sanderson

    Tony Sanderson and family had an early start for their drive from Elgin to Loch Morlich.

  • Ben Lomond Derek and Val Gray

    Ben Lomond from Luss pier. Derek and Val Gray, from Norwich, were on their way to see friends in Aviemore.

  • Stag in the snow Bryony Revell

    A walk through knee-deep snow around by Loch Muick made Bryony Revell, from Aberdeen, and friends think of Narnia.

  • Sma' Glen Eleanor Miller

    Eleanor Miller, from Crieff, sent in this photo of the Sma' Glen and the Turret Hills above Foulford.

  • Edinburgh David Reilly

    Edinburgh from Calton Hill. Photo by David Reilly.

  • Robin Rebecca Reid

    A robin in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Rebecca Reid noticed it while out for a run.

  • Barry Buddon Laura Kemp

    Laura Kemp, from Broughty Ferry, sent in this picture of sunset over Barry Buddon.

  • Linlithgow Palace Gordon Stevenson

    Gordon Stevenson, from Stirling, took this photo of Linlithgow Palace on Wednesday.

  • Loch Ossian Philippa Robinson

    Loch Ossian and the youth hostel on Saturday morning. Photo by Philippa Robinson.

