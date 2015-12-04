Your pictures of Scotland: 27 November - 4 December
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 November and 4 December.
John Allan
Beinn na Caillich on a cold day on the Isle of Skye. John Allan, from Kensaleyre, was out walking on Monday.
Drummond Fyall
Edinburgh Castle turned blue for St Andrew's Day. Drummond Fyall admired the view of his city's castle on Sunday.
Lee Smith
Lee Smith, from Dalkeith, said it was "still beautiful above the clouds" on a flight at 15,000ft above Edinburgh on Tuesday.
Paul Ritchie
Zack got into the spirit of Movember with dad Paul Ritchie.
Chris Simpson
Chris Simpson drove through Glen Lethnot, near Brechin, on Monday.
Kate Wilkinson
The sun set over Castle Stalker, at Appin, watched by Archie, his dad, and mum Kate Wilkinson.
Fiona Wiltshire
Lochan Deo in Rothiemurchus forest near Aviemore. Fiona Wiltshire was there on St Andrew's Day.
Tony Sanderson
Tony Sanderson and family had an early start for their drive from Elgin to Loch Morlich.
Derek and Val Gray
Ben Lomond from Luss pier. Derek and Val Gray, from Norwich, were on their way to see friends in Aviemore.
Bryony Revell
A walk through knee-deep snow around by Loch Muick made Bryony Revell, from Aberdeen, and friends think of Narnia.
Eleanor Miller
Eleanor Miller, from Crieff, sent in this photo of the Sma' Glen and the Turret Hills above Foulford.
David Reilly
Edinburgh from Calton Hill. Photo by David Reilly.
Rebecca Reid
A robin in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh. Rebecca Reid noticed it while out for a run.
Laura Kemp
Laura Kemp, from Broughty Ferry, sent in this picture of sunset over Barry Buddon.
Gordon Stevenson
Gordon Stevenson, from Stirling, took this photo of Linlithgow Palace on Wednesday.
Philippa Robinson
Loch Ossian and the youth hostel on Saturday morning. Photo by Philippa Robinson.