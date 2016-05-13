Your pictures of Scotland: 6-13 May

  • 13 May 2016

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 May.

  • Loch Leven Allison McMahon

    Allison McMahon, from Carse of Gowrie, sent in this photo of a tranquil Loch Leven. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

  • Kilpatrick Hills PAul Darroch

    The Jaw and Cochno reservoirs in the Kilpatrick Hills. Paul Darroch noted the causeway that separates them.

  • Cherry blossom Gail Stenhouse

    Cherry blossom in Dollar Glen, looking north towards Castle Campbell. Photo by Gail Stenhouse from Cowdenbeath.

  • Smoo Cave Samantha Grant

    Smoo Cave in Durness, Sutherland. Photo by Samantha Grant.

  • Ship carrying blades for a wind turbine Alasdair Munro

    A cargo of blades for wind turbines in Kyle of Lochalsh on Thursday. Alasdair Munro said it took two articulated trucks to transport them by road.

  • Bluebells Ronald Mackay

    Ronald Mackay noticed this "bluebell carpet" in woodland along the canal path between Glasgow and Falkirk.

  • Sand Alex Hogan

    Alex Hogan, from West Kilbride, noticed this message in the sand, near Seamill, on Monday.

  • Cairngorms Iain Kesson

    Rebecca tried to figure out the best route through the Chalamain Gap in the Cairngorms. Photo by husband Iain Kesson from Inverness.

  • Wild garlic Alastair

    Alastair, from Dreghorn, noticed wild garlic growing near Culzean Bay caravan park.

  • Reindeer Jim and Heather Hughes

    The reindeer herd made up for Edinburgh couple Jim and Heather Hughes' disappointment at finding the Cairngorm Mountain Railway closed.

  • Razorbill Craig Ward

    A razorbill on the Isle of May. Craig Ward, from Dundee, was there on Monday.

  • People restoring a footpath William Wallace

    Work to repair a path around Loch Muick. William Wallace, from Westhill, commended them for their efforts on Wednesday.

  • Signpost Roger Dunshea

    Will the inhabitants of these twinned sites ever meet? Roger Dunshea, from Glasgow, was on holiday in Glenelg - the one on planet Earth.

  • Keiss Castle Peter Ward

    Keiss Castle, Caithness. Peter Ward was on holiday from North Yorkshire.

  • Hares Keith Brotherston

    Hares in the roof garden at New Lanark. Photo by Keith Brotherston from Dalgety Bay.

  • Loch Maree Julian Paren

    The Paren family enjoyed a day by Loch Maree on Monday. Dad Julian Paren, from Munlochy, said Arwen the collie enjoyed it as much as Mary and Rowena.

  • Dandelion Joan Duncan

    The first summery afternoon of the year in Joan Duncan's garden, in Inverness, just before her daughter made a wish.

  • Kippford Ann Garden

    Ann Garden shared this photo of a "beautiful hot and sunny day" in Kippford , Dumfries and Galloway.

  • A doe and her fawns John M Pirret

    New residents in John M Pirret's garden in Kirn, Dunoon.

  • Speyside Ways Peter Crane

    Rachel cycled along the Speyside Way from Aviemore. Photo by dad Peter Crane.

  • Window cleaners Foster Evans

    Window cleaners at work in Bothwell Street, Glasgow. Photo by Foster Evans.

  • St Abbs Jackie Ford-Low

    St Abbs harbour at low tide. Jackie Ford-Low, from Perth, was there on Tuesday morning.

