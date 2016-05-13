Your pictures of Scotland: 6-13 May
A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 May.
-
Allison McMahon
Allison McMahon, from Carse of Gowrie, sent in this photo of a tranquil Loch Leven. Send your pictures to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.
-
PAul Darroch
The Jaw and Cochno reservoirs in the Kilpatrick Hills. Paul Darroch noted the causeway that separates them.
-
Gail Stenhouse
Cherry blossom in Dollar Glen, looking north towards Castle Campbell. Photo by Gail Stenhouse from Cowdenbeath.
-
Samantha Grant
Smoo Cave in Durness, Sutherland. Photo by Samantha Grant.
-
Alasdair Munro
A cargo of blades for wind turbines in Kyle of Lochalsh on Thursday. Alasdair Munro said it took two articulated trucks to transport them by road.
-
Ronald Mackay
Ronald Mackay noticed this "bluebell carpet" in woodland along the canal path between Glasgow and Falkirk.
-
Alex Hogan
Alex Hogan, from West Kilbride, noticed this message in the sand, near Seamill, on Monday.
-
Iain Kesson
Rebecca tried to figure out the best route through the Chalamain Gap in the Cairngorms. Photo by husband Iain Kesson from Inverness.
-
Alastair
Alastair, from Dreghorn, noticed wild garlic growing near Culzean Bay caravan park.
-
Jim and Heather Hughes
The reindeer herd made up for Edinburgh couple Jim and Heather Hughes' disappointment at finding the Cairngorm Mountain Railway closed.
-
Craig Ward
A razorbill on the Isle of May. Craig Ward, from Dundee, was there on Monday.
-
William Wallace
Work to repair a path around Loch Muick. William Wallace, from Westhill, commended them for their efforts on Wednesday.
-
Roger Dunshea
Will the inhabitants of these twinned sites ever meet? Roger Dunshea, from Glasgow, was on holiday in Glenelg - the one on planet Earth.
-
Peter Ward
Keiss Castle, Caithness. Peter Ward was on holiday from North Yorkshire.
-
Keith Brotherston
Hares in the roof garden at New Lanark. Photo by Keith Brotherston from Dalgety Bay.
-
Julian Paren
The Paren family enjoyed a day by Loch Maree on Monday. Dad Julian Paren, from Munlochy, said Arwen the collie enjoyed it as much as Mary and Rowena.
-
Joan Duncan
The first summery afternoon of the year in Joan Duncan's garden, in Inverness, just before her daughter made a wish.
-
Ann Garden
Ann Garden shared this photo of a "beautiful hot and sunny day" in Kippford , Dumfries and Galloway.
-
John M Pirret
New residents in John M Pirret's garden in Kirn, Dunoon.
-
Peter Crane
Rachel cycled along the Speyside Way from Aviemore. Photo by dad Peter Crane.
-
Foster Evans
Window cleaners at work in Bothwell Street, Glasgow. Photo by Foster Evans.
-
Jackie Ford-Low
St Abbs harbour at low tide. Jackie Ford-Low, from Perth, was there on Tuesday morning.