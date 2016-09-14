Changes to council ward boundaries are to be made in most of Scotland's local authority areas.

The government has accepted proposals for changes in 25 council areas which will take effect next year.

There will be some changes in all mainland council areas apart from Argyll and Bute, Dundee and the Borders.

A planned cut in the number of councillors in Dumfries and Galloway will go ahead despite local opposition.

Separate changes to the three island councils - including moves away from multi-member wards - may be made later.

'Historic ties'

Scottish government parliamentary business minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "Local government plays an important role in delivering key services across Scotland and it's important for the sake of democracy and for local service delivery that councils are as representative as possible of the communities they serve.

"That's why the Boundary Commission is legally obliged to hold regular reviews of council wards and councillor numbers, to ensure these reflect changes in population - this is the fifth such review since the commission was created in 1973 and we are pleased to accept the vast majority of their recommendations.

"In a small number of cases - Argyll and Bute, Dundee City and Scottish Borders - we have listened to local representations and left boundaries as they currently stand, to ensure that strong historic ties in particular areas and communities are maintained.

"Significant concerns were raised about aspects of the commission's proposals for those areas, in particular that they would not reflect local communities.

"While the commission did try to address these in its final recommendations, it was clear from the responses to those recommendations that many of those concerns remained.

"We therefore decided that the better course would be to keep the status quo for those areas."

'Real concern'

Argyll and Bute Council said it was pleased plans for changes there were over-ruled.

Councillor Dick Walsh, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: "We previously stated that reducing the number of councillors in Argyll and Bute would reduce our communities' access to a local councillor and strongly opposed the proposed ward changes in our submission to Local Council Boundary Commission.

"Argyll and Bute has 23 inhabited islands and the second largest mainland of all of Scotland's 32 council areas.

"There was a real concern that any changes would make it difficult for communities to be represented due to the challenges posed by travel and the lack of regular public transport links.