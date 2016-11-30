Scots far and wide are celebrating St Andrew's Day in their own style - on social media tributes ranged from Saltires, to salutations to the odd square sausage.

The National Library of Scotland marked the day with a look back at the Comic Map of Scotland.

Image copyright NAtional Library of Scotland

The British Geological Survey went a bit further back in time, with a visit to Siccar Point on the south east coast, the "birthplace of modern geology".

Image copyright BGS

Another landmark, and the National Portrait Gallery showcased some of the earliest photo portraits, dating from the 1840s.

Image copyright NAtional Portrait Gallery

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service got into the flow, with their firehose Saltire.

Image copyright SFRS

Meanwhile the Forth Road Bridge was also flying the flag.

Image copyright Forth Road Bridge

Among the patriotism, people in Erskine, Paisley and Glenboig seemed to be showing a lot of love for St Andrew.

Image copyright Google Trends

Scotland's national animal - the unicorn - was also in full flow, with one gif proving highly popular.

Image copyright FDXADHD

Food was well in evidence - lots of haggis, salmon, shortbread, square sausage and recipes for tattie scones.

Image copyright BBC The Social

But exactly who was Scotland's patron saint? BBC Scotland shared some of the knowledge put together by BBC iWonder.