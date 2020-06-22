In pictures: Scotland v England 1967

Image copyright PA Image caption Fans and players celebrated the victory at the full time whistle

On 15 April 1967, Scotland secured one of their most famous footballing victories.

Taking on reigning world champions England at Wembley, they won the match 3-2.

Here are a selection of some of the iconic images of the game.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Charlton was injured early but played on and scored one of England's two goals

Image copyright PA Image caption Denis Law opened the scoring at Wembley

Image copyright PA Image caption Bobby Lennox made it 2-0 for Scotland

Image copyright PA Image caption Jim McCalliog scored Scotland's third goal in the famous game

Image copyright PA Image caption Geoff Hurst scored England's second goal late in the game