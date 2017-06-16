Judy Murray among Scots on honours list
Tennis coach Judy Murray, pop star Emeli Sande and Harry Potter author JK Rowling are among the well-known faces in Scotland to have received awards in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Rowling, who was made an OBE in 2001, has now become a member of the elite Order of the Companions of Honour.
Judy Murray, mother of world tennis number one Sir Andy, was made an OBE.
And Brit Award winner Sande, who was raised in Alford, Aberdeenshire, was made an MBE.
Scottish comedian Billy Connolly was given a knighthood.
Judy Murray adds to the honours already handed to her two sons.
The tennis coach and former captain of Great Britain's Fed Cup team is being recognised for her work to grow the sport and for encouraging more women into sport.
Sir Andy Murray, was knighted in the New Year Honours List, while his brother Jamie was made an OBE last year.
JK Rowling
Harry Potter author Rowling, who was made an OBE in 2001, becomes a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, which has a maximum of 65 members, in light of her services to literature and philanthropy.
It comes days before fans of her boy wizard mark 20 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone was first published.
As well as being one of the world's best-selling authors she has set up a charitable trust which supports projects that alleviate social deprivation and founded Lumos, a charity working to transform the lives of institutionalised children.
Emeli Sande
The 30-year-old musician from Aberdeenshire will be made an MBE.
Sande was born in Sunderland to a Zambian father and English mother but moved to the north-east of Scotland when she was four.
She released her first solo singles Heaven and Read All About It, for which she gained her first number one, in 2011.
The following year she kicked off the opening ceremony of 2012 Olympics in London.
Prof Anton Muscatelli
The principal of Glasgow University has been awarded a knighthood for services to higher education.
Known as a world-class economist, he chairs the Standing Council on Europe which advises the Scottish government on securing Scotland's relationship with the EU.
Prof Muscatelli said: "I'm absolutely delighted to receive this honour, but this is, of course, an award for the whole of the University of Glasgow as much as it is for me."
He added: "I am also pleased, and proud, as someone who came to the UK from abroad and who believes that science and knowledge transcends national boundaries and borders that this honour has been bestowed upon me."
Prof Muscatelli was born in Bari, Italy, and has both Italian and British citizenship.
He has been principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow since October 2009.
The Very Reverend Dr Lorna Hood
Dr Hood, a former Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, has been made an OBE.
She was recognised for her "exceptional and long service to the Church of Scotland and promoting tolerance and understanding" through the Scottish board of the Remembering Srebrenica charity.
The 1995 Bosnian massacre was the worst atrocity on European soil since World War Two.
Dr Hood, who lives in Paisley with her husband Peter, stepped down from her role at Renfrew North Parish Church in October after 37 years.
She first visited Srebrenica in 2013 when she was Moderator.
She said she was "gobsmacked" but delighted with her award.
Deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick
Rose Fitzpatrick, Scotland's highest ranked female police officer, has been made a CBE for services to law and order.
She joined the City of London Police in 1987, rising to the rank of Chief Inspector.
In 1998, she transferred to the Metropolitan Police Service where she was awarded the QPM in 2007 and rose to the rank of Deputy Assistant Commissioner.
In 2012, she was appointed Deputy Chief Constable for Police Scotland with overall responsibility for local policing across Scotland.
She said: "This is a great and very humbling honour."
Mel Young
Mel Young, the co-founder of the Big Issue in Scotland and the founder of the Homeless World Cup, has been made an MBE for services to sport and social entrepreneurship.
He said he was "pleased and humbled" by the award.
Mr Young said: "It does help raise the profile of the issues we are involved in.
"First of all that sport is a real power for change and we should invest more in it and secondly that we should not have any homelessness in the world.
"If it helps raise the morale of people who are walking on the streets with people who are marginalised then that's fantastic."
Cara O'Donnell
Cara O'Donnell, is the co-founder of SAMS which brings support, care and respite to many families with disabled children.
SAMS works, voluntarily, with about 40 young children with Additional Support Needs (ASN) ranging from Down's Syndrome to Angelman Syndrome and many more complex needs.
Cara was honoured with British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charity in Glasgow.
She told BBC Scotland that SAMS was like "a big family".
She said that when she got the letter about her award she thought somebody was playing a prank on her.
"Now that I know it is real, it is starting to sink in but the reality isn't there yet," she added.
Peter Nicol
The 82-year-old, from Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, was awarded the MBE for services to the Highland Games, the economy and voluntary service in the north of Scotland.
He said his first experience of a Highland Games was in 1947 when they started up again after the war, when he sold programmes at Aboyne.
He later became involved with the running of the games and spent half a century as one of the Highland Games' leading lights.
He said: "It's been a privilege and absolute pleasure working for the association."
Hugh Shaw
Hugh Shaw, the Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention, has become an OBE.
He hit the headlines last year when he oversaw the operation to recover the Transocean Winner oil rig that ran aground on Lewis.
Mary Scanlon
From the world of politics, former Conservative MSP Mary Scanlon becomes a CBE.
A former education spokeswoman for her party, she was among the first intake of MSPs in 1999 and stood down at the last Holyrood election.
Richard Simpson
Former Labour health spokesman Dr Richard Simpson, who also retired from the Scottish Parliament in 2016, is made an OBE.
Bill Buchanan
Prof Bill Buchanan, head of Edinburgh Napier University's Cyber Academy, is made an OBE.
He was recognised for his services to cyber security and innovation.
A Fellow of the British Computer Society, the university describes him as an international authority on cryptography and the criminal use of hacking software.
A number of others are awarded MBEs for services to their communities.
They include Eunice Olumide - a fashion designer, actress and one of the first black Scottish models - and Carolyn Little, volunteer director with Support in Mind Scotland, for services to mental healthcare.
There are more than 100 Scottish recipients in this year's list.
Others receiving awards include Nora Senior (CBE), for services to the Scottish and UK business community, Polly Purvis (OBE), for her work on the digital economy in Scotland, and Paralympian Angie Malone (MBE), for services to wheelchair curling.
Queen's Police Medals go to Deputy Chief Constable Johnny Gwynne and Chief Superintendent Gillian Imery of Police Scotland.
Three members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service - group manager Andrew Watt and watch managers Linda Coughlan and Kenneth Simmons - will receive the Queen's Fire Service Medal.
Lewis Campbell, general manager for the Scottish Ambulance Service's East Central Division, receives a Queen's Ambulance Service Medal.
The full list
The Order of the Companions of Honour
Ms Joanne Kathleen ROWLING, OBE Author. For services to Literature and Philanthropy.
(Edinburgh)
Knighthoods
William (Billy) CONNOLLY, CBE For services to Entertainment and charity.
(East Sussex)
Professor Vito Antonio MUSCATELLI, FRSE Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Glasgow. For services to Economics and Higher Education.
(Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Dr John Colin ADAMS Lately Director of Commercialisation and Director of Informatic Ventures, University of Edinburgh. For services to Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
(Edinburgh)
Ms Rose Mary FITZPATRICK, QPM Deputy Chief Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order.
(Edinburgh)
Alasdair George HAY, QFSM For services to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
(Dundee)
Robert KEILLER Chairman, Scottish Enterprise. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship.
(Aberdeen)
William Mackendrick MANN For services to Sport, Recreation, the Arts and charity.
(Glasgow)
Professor John Halstead Hardman MOORE, FBA FRSE Professor of Political Economy, University of Edinburgh and Professor of Economic Theory, London School of Economics. For services to Economics.
(Edinburgh)
Ms Mary Elizabeth SCANLON For political and public service.
(Edinburgh)
Professor Charles Pirie SKENE, OBE For services to Business and Enterprise Promotion.
(Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)
Professor Graham Charles Murray WATT, FRSE Norie Miller Chair of General Practice, University of Glasgow. For services to Healthcare.
(Glasgow)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Ms Dawn Ailsa ADAMS Clinical Director, Public Dental Service, NHS Fife. For services to Dentistry.
(Glenrothes, Fife)
Professor Michael Calvert APPLEBY Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, World Animal Protection. For services to Animal Welfare.
(Edinburgh)
Professor Polly Louise ARNOLD Crum Brown Chair of Chemistry, University of Edinburgh. For services to Chemistry and Women in STEM.
(Edinburgh)
Professor William BUCHANAN Professor of Computing and Director, Centre for Networking, Security and Distributed Systems, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Cyber Security.
(Edinburgh)
Professor David CLARK Wellcome Trust Investigator, University of Glasgow. For services to Education in Dumfries and Galloway and Research into End of Life Care.
(Dalswinton, Dumfries)
Professor Belinda Jane DEWAR Professor of Practice Improvement, University of the West of Scotland. For services to Nursing.
(Hamilton, Lanarkshire)
Dr Thomas Nicholas DIXON For services to Underwater Archaeology, Public Engagement and the Economy in Scotland.
(Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)
William Alexander FINLAYSON Founder, MBM Commercial. For services to Entrepreneurship and voluntary service in Scotland.
(Edinburgh)
Professor Brenda Elizabeth Simpson GIBSON Lead Clinician for Haematology and Oncology Service, Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children. For services to Child Healthcare.
(Glasgow)
Linda, Mrs GREGSON Head, Primary Care Transformation Team, Scottish Government. For services to Education and Social Care.
(Edinburgh)
Asif Abdul HASEEB For services to Racial Equality, Health and Education in Scotland and Pakistan.
(Giffnock, East Renfrewshire)
Elizabeth Lorna HOOD For services to the Church of Scotland and charity.
(Paisley, Renfrewshire)
Dr Patricia Denise JACKSON For services to Children with Additional Support Needs and charity.
(Edinburgh)
Miss Morag Dorothy MACKELLAR Allied Health Professionals Children's Services Manager, NHS Forth Valley. For services to Dietetics, the Dietetic Profession and Public Health.
(Doune, Perth and Kinross)
Ms Judith Mary MURRAY For services to Tennis, Women in Sport and charity.
(Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)
Polly Susannah Athenais, Mrs PURVIS Chief Executive, ScotlandIS. For services to the Digital Economy in Scotland.
(Edinburgh)
Ms Emily RAMSAY For services to Improving Health and Safety in the Forestry and Arboriculture Industries.
(Edinburgh)
Margaret Katherine, Mrs ROSS Lately Senior Lecturer for Dental Care Professionals, University of Edinburgh. For services to Dentistry.
(Haddington, East Lothian)
Dr Richard John SIMPSON For services to Scottish Politics and Public Life.
(Bridge of Allan, Stirling)
Hugh SHAW Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention, Department for Transport. For services to Maritime Safety.
(Newport on Tay, Fife)
Miss Laura Ann Pender SMITH For services to Disability Sports.
(Forfar, Angus)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Evelyn Isabel, Mrs AITKEN Owner, Fergushill Riding Stables. For services to Equestrianism and Riding for the Disabled in North Ayrshire.
(Kilwinning, North Ayrshire)
Sharon Margaret, Mrs AITKEN Principal Teacher, Special Education Department, Buckie High School. For services to Children with Special Needs and the community in Buckie, Banffshire.
(Buckie, Banffshire)
William Bruce ALLAN Principal Teacher, Physical Education, Buckhaven High School, Levenmouth. For services to Youth Rugby and charity.
(Dunfermline, Fife)
Miss Samera Jabeen ASHRAF For services to Sport and Diversity.
(Edinburgh)
Katrina, Mrs BRENNAN Stroke Managed Clinical Network Manager, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Stroke Care in Scotland.
(Carnbroe, North Lanarkshire)
Jacqueline, Mrs CAIRNIE Unit Manager, Greendykes Early Years Centre. For services to Vulnerable Children and their Families in East Edinburgh.
(Edinburgh)
Professor David COATES Director of Life Sciences, Learning and Teaching, University of Dundee. For services to Biology.
(Nethergate, Dundee)
Miss Patricia Mary CUNNINGHAM For voluntary political service.
(Glasgow)
John Anthony DELANEY For services to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
(Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)
Gillian Mary, Mrs DINSMORE Lately Vice-Chair, Music in Hospitals UK and Convenor Music in Hospitals Scotland. For services to Music and charity.
(Glasgow)
Professor Claire Alice Mary DOMONEY Head of Department, Metabolic Biology, John Innes Centre. For services to Crop Science and Improvement of the Pea Crop
(Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire)
John DUNN Marine Scientist. For services to the Promotion of Marine Science and Education.
(Portlethen, Aberdeenshire)
Claire Rashleigh, Mrs GARNETT Founder, Peebles Orchestra and Peebles Youth Orchestra. For services to Music in the community in the Scottish Borders.
(Peebles, Tweeddale)
Jeanette Gilchrist, Mrs GORDON Higher Executive Officer, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to DWP and the community in East Ayrshire.
(East Ayrshire)
Margaret Patricia Stuart, Mrs HENTON Lately Non-Executive Director, Coal Authority. For services to the Environment and Professional Education.
(Edinburgh)
Keith HOPKINS For services to charity and the community in Kirriemuir, Angus.
(Kirriemuir, Angus)
John Wallace HOWIE For services to Business and the Economy.
(Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)
Dr Kenna KENNEDY (a.k.a. Kenna Campbell) For services to Promotion of the Gaelic Language, Music and Gaelic Medium Education.
(Pollokshields, Glasgow)
Ms Fiona Margaret LARG Chief Operating Officer and Secretary, University of the Highlands and Islands. For services to Education in Scotland.
(Nairn)
Carolyn, Mrs LITTLE Chair, Support in Mind Scotland. For services to Mental Healthcare.
(Dumfries)
Professor Rebecca Jane LUNN Professor, University of Strathclyde. For services to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
(Renfrewshire)
Professor Richard Mark LYON Consultant in Emergency Medicine, The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. For services to Emergency Healthcare.
(Edinburgh)
William John Mcleod Reid MACKIE Lately Convenor, Peterhead Port Authority. For services to the Fishing Industry.
(Peterhead, Aberdeen)
The Reverend Roderick MACLEOD For services to the Gaelic Language and voluntary service in Argyll.
(Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)
Isabella Macgregor, Mrs MACRAE Community Councillor, Dores and Essich. For services to the community in Inverness and the Highlands.
Ms Angela Patricia MALONE For services to Wheelchair Curling.
(Glasgow)
Professor Leo MARTIN Chairman, St Margaret of Scotland Hospice, Clydebank. For services to Healthcare and Education.
(Giffnock, East Renfrewshire)
Mary Elizabeth, Mrs MATTHEWS For services to the Girl Guides and the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.
(Alloa, Clackmannanshire)
Neil David MCALLISTER Chairman, Lanarkshire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to Service Personnel.
(Strathaven, South Lanarkshire)
Dr John Pender MCCLURE Chairman, the Scottish Cot Death Trust. For services to Paediatric Healthcare.
(Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)
Miss Linda Ann MCCONNELL Founder, The Symphony of Dreams Charitable Trust. For services to charity.
(Scotstoun, Glasgow)
James Crawford MCLAREN Chair, Quality Meat Scotland. For services to the Farming Industry in Scotland.
(Crieff, Perth and Kinross)
Mary Elizabeth, Mrs MCNULTY Headteacher, St Roch's Primary and Hearing Impaired School. For services to Education and the Deaf community in Glasgow.
(Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)
Mohammad Ajman (Tommy) MIAH Chef and Restauranteur. For services to the Hospitality Industry and charity.
(Edinburgh)
Katherine Ann McKenzie, Mrs MILNE For voluntary service Abroad.
(Elgin, Moray)
Robert John MITCHELL Emeritus Curator, St Andrews Botanic Garden. For services to Horticulture and Horticultural Education in Scotland.
(Elie, Fife)
Peter Arthur NICOL For services to the Highland Games, the Economy and voluntary service in the North of Scotland.
(Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)
Miss Eunice OLUMIDE For services to Broadcasting, the Arts and charity.
(Edinburgh)
Richard Archer PORTER For services to the community in Glasgow.
(Glasgow)
Jean Hamilton, Mrs PURVES For services to Girlguiding and the community in Moffat, Dumfriesshire.
(Largs, Ayrshire and Arran)
Dr Bharti RAJPUT Director, Sole Body Soul. For services to Podiatry and the Economy in Dundee.
(Dundee)
Dr John Rooney RICHARDS Director, Kilbryde Hospice. For services to Palliative Care in South Lanarkshire.
(Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)
Sylvia, Mrs RUSSELL Chair, Lanark Community Development Trust. For services to the community and Heritage in Lanarkshire.
(Lanark, Lanarkshire)
Stephen John RYDER For services to the Highland Games, the Economy and voluntary service in Perthshire.
(Crieff, Perth and Kinross)
Dr Alan Campbell STANFIELD For services to Curling.
(Nairn)
James STRETTON Lately Chairman, Lammermuir Festival. For services to the Arts, Finance and charity in Scotland.
(Haddington, East Lothian)
Catherine, Mrs WALKER War Poets Collection Curator, Edinburgh Napier University. For services to Education, Heritage and Public Engagement.
(Edinburgh)
Una Maria, Mrs WIATREK Senior Executive Officer, Scotland Lead, Devolution Strategy, Advice and Legislation Team, DWP. For services to DWP.
(Falkland, Fife)
Dr John Alasdair WILSON Consultant Gastroenterologist, Fife Health Board. For services to Healthcare.
(Cupar, Fife)
John Melville YOUNG Lately President, Homeless World Cup. For services to Sport and Social Entrepreneurship.
(Edinburgh)
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
James Campbell ANDERSON Honorary President, 1st Stonehouse Company. For services to the Boys' Brigade and the community in Stonehouse, Lanarkshire.
(Larkhall, Lanarkshire)
Ms Catherine Rachel BACHE Founder, Secret Garden Outdoor Nursery. For services to Early Years Play and Education in Fife.
(Cupar, Fife)
Bryan Logan BAIN Volunteer, Nairn Citizens' Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Nairn.
(Auldearn, Nairn)
Paul James BREEN For charitable services to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Therapeutic Roof Garden.
(Bridge of Don, Aberdeen)
Miss Grace BROWN For voluntary service to the community in Langholm, Ewes and Westerkirk.
(Langholm, Dumfries and Galloway)
Ian Elliott BROWN For services to Badminton.
(Scone, Perth and Kinross)
Eileen Fiona, Mrs BUCHAN Management Team Chair, Peterhead Unit, Sea Cadet Corps. For voluntary service to Young People.
(Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)
Denise, Mrs BURGIN Sessional Supervisor, ParentLine Scotland. For services to the Welfare of Children and their Families.
(Earlsferry, Fife)
Alistair CASSIE For services to the community in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
(Ballater, Aberdeenshire)
Connal Murray COCHRANE Director, The Cochrane Foundation. For services to the community in Alva, Clackmannanshire.
(Clackmannanshire)
Lillian, Mrs COOK Co-Owner, Perth and Dundee Tuition Centres. For services to Education.
(Doune, Perth and Kinross)
Margaret McCall, Mrs DRISCOLL For services to the community in Burnmouth, Berwickshire.
(Eyemouth, Berwickshire)
Brian Wynn EVANS For voluntary service in the Scottish Borders.
(St Boswells, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)
Eileen Anne, Mrs GARDNER Art Tutor. For services to Adult Education and the Arts in Fife.
(Newport-on-Tay, Fife)
Robert Edward GLASGOW Secretary, Cockenzie and Port Seton Amateur Radio Club. For services to Amateur Radio, the community and charity in South East Scotland.
(Port Seton, East Lothian)
Sheena Mhairi, Mrs GLOVER For services to Music and charity in Angus.
(Arbroath, Angus)
Ms Mary Ishbel HAGGARTY Secretary, Arrochar and Tarbert Community Council. For services to the community in Arrochar, Tarbet and Ardlui, Argyll.
(Arrochar, Dunbartonshire)
Hugh Arthur HUTCHINSON Captain, 1st Vale of Leven Boys' Brigade. For services to the Boys' Brigade and the community in Vale of Leven.
(Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)
Mohammed Tauqeer MALIK Councillor, Aberdeen City Council. For services to the community in Aberdeen.
(Aberdeen)
Ms Dorothy Mary MARKHAM Director, Cairn Mhor Childcare Partnership. For services to Children, Young People and their Families in Fife.
(Falkland, Fife)
Anne Isabel, Mrs MASINO For voluntary service to Young People through the UK Scout Association.
(Argyll and Bute)
Margaret, Mrs MATHER Secretary, Inveraray Highland Games. For services to the community in Inveraray.
(Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)
Mary, Mrs MCGOWAN First Aid Volunteer, British Red Cross. For Mari voluntary service to First Aid in Aberdeen.
(Bridge of Don, Aberdeenshire)
Miss Elaine MCHAFFIE Volunteer, North East Sensory Service, Aberdeen Branch. For services to People with Disabilities and Charity.
(Aberdeen)
Frank MCHUGH Group Scout Leader, 33rd Ayrshire Scout Group. For services to the Scouting Movement and the community in East Ayrshire.
(Dalmellington, Ayrshire and Arran)
Ms June MCINTOSH Deputy Charge Nurse, Edinburgh Cancer Centre. For services to Young People with Cancer and to Charity in Edinburgh.
(Edinburgh)
Iris Ann Hume King, Mrs MCNAB Secretary, Friends of Victoria and Whyteman's Brae Hospitals. For services to charity in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
(Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Jacqueline Fraser, Mrs MCNAIRN For services to Young People and the community in Pathhead, Midlothian.
(Pathhead, Midlothian)
David MELDRUM For services to Rothesay Brandanes Amateur Football Club, Argyll and Bute.
(Rothesay, Argyll and Bute)
Andrew Johnston MICHIE For services to the Safety of Outdoor Adventure Activities.
(Clackmannan, Clackmannanshire)
Miss Cara O'DONNELL Co-Founder, SAMS. For services to charity in Glasgow.
(Glasgow)
Michael John PATTIE For services to charity in Dumfries and Galloway.
(Dumfries)
Mary Ellen, Mrs PHILLIPS Director, Motherwell and Wishaw Citizens' Advice Bureau. For services to the community in Lanarkshire.
(Wishaw, Lanarkshire)
Alice Victoria, Mrs RANKIN Owner, Baker's Oven Café. For services to the community in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire.
(Bellshill, Lanarkshire)
Fiona Florence, Mrs RUSSELL Shop Volunteer, Capability Scotland. For services to charity in Edinburgh.
(Edinburgh)
Alexander Douglas RUTHVEN Trustee, Therapet. For voluntary service to the community in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
(Edinburgh)
Miss Ann STEWART For voluntary service to the Arts, Healthcare and Steam Railway Preservation in London, Edinburgh and Derby.
(Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Christine Helen, Mrs SUTHERLAND For services to the community in Banff and Buchan.
(Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)
Mary Olivia, Mrs TEBBLE For voluntary service to Wildlife Conservation and the community in East Lothian.
(North Berwick, East Lothian)
David Noel TOD Vice Chairman, Scottish Fisheries Museum. For services to Preserving the Heritage of the Scottish Fishing Industry.
(Cellardyke, Fife)
Effie, Mrs WALKER School Crossing Patrol Warden, Colgrain Primary School. For services to Education and the community in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.
(Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute)