Scotland

St Andrew's Day on Scottish Twitter

  • 30 November 2017

It's St Andrew's Day and Scots around the world are celebrating by getting out the Saltire, quoting a bit of Burns and jumping on a unicorn.

Google asked illustrator Johanna Basford to create a very Scottish doodle, which is also available as a colouring-in download.

Here are some of the other highlights of the celebrations of the nation's patron saint in tweets.