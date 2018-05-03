Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 April

  • 3 May 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 - 27 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image caption Ian McFadzean was photographed by Anna Millar on Irvine beach.
Image caption Gemma O'Malley sent this pic of her son Milo flying his kite on the beach near North Berwick.
Image caption A house sparrow gathering nest material in Barry Folan's garden in Kingussie.
Image caption We're not sure if Ozzie was also looking to build a nest on his day out at Kingsbarns Beach. John Wilson took the photograph.
Image caption Isabella looking over towards her granny's house in Portnahaven, Islay. Dad Alan Urquhart sent the photo.
Image caption Casper impersonating the Westie sculpture on the Bliss Trail in Lochearnhead. Hopefully Alex Grant took the right one home with him.
Image caption This red squirrel is now a regular visitor to Debi Bell's garden in Perthshire.
Image caption The Bridge to Nowhere at Belhaven Bay near Dunbar taken by Jimmy White.
Image caption This stunning creation was part of the European stone stacking championship in Dunbar. Photo by Chris Hawkes.
Image caption Caroline Kelloe's husband was out walking near Melrose when this flew a couple of hundred feet above him.
Image caption This deer was happy to pose for Harshad Joshi in Glen Etive.
Image caption A beautiful view of Pittenweem taken by Gordon Coutts during an East Neuk trip down memory lane for his parents.
Image caption Elaine Monro snapped this magnificent chap at Scone Palace.
Image caption Iain Wood captured this stunning view towards Buachille Etive Mhor.
Image caption The fabulous Dunnottar Castle at Stonehaven taken as a panoramic shot by Janet MacLeod.
Image caption Megyn and her dad Stuart went for a paddle at Silversands Beach, Aberdour. Mum Laura sent the photograph.
Image caption Loch Lomond during the nice weekend weather photographed by Robert Dunn.
Image caption Little Harvey enjoying the view on Berneray in the Western Isles. Photograph by Maddi Toland.
Image caption The sun setting over the Firth of Forth taken from the shore at Prestonpans by Rae McKenzie.
Image caption Linda Ann Robertson sent this photo of one of her autumn hoglets, called Hector, having just come out of hibernation. She has several hedgehog feeding stations in her garden in Longniddry to help support the endangered species.
Image caption The Covesea Lighthouse at Lossiemouth in front of a fading aurora display taken in the early hours of the morning by Alan Tough.
Image caption A female Eider duck skimming the River Ythan taken by Sue Haggerwood
Image caption Cameron Manson took his daughters on a hike to Lochan Uaine in Glenmore.
Image caption Brodie and Bunty on the way back down Meall nan Tarmachan. Megan Mackie sent the photo.
Image caption Turnberry Lighthouse and the Ailsa Craig taken just before sunset by Robert Muir Jnr.
Image caption Wallace Glendinning sent this photo of his brother Alasdair and niece Maggie together with their dog Barley having fun on a jet ski at Dunure.

