Image caption Police remain at the scene of the road traffic accident

An investigation into how a man came to be injured in the Springburn area of Glasgow began when a paramedic spotted a crashed vehicle with no-one in it.

Police were subsequently called to Atlas Road, near Springburn Road, at 22:50 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it handed the incident over to police after the initial discovery.

The area has been cordoned off and the police were maintaining a presence at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Avoid the area

It is not known how serious the man's injuries are or where he was found. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Image caption A barrier on the pavement was damaged in the incident on Tuesday 1 May

The Scottish Ambulance Service said in a statement: "One of our paramedic response vehicles came across an RTC (road traffic collision) on Atlas Road around 10pm on 1 May.

"The vehicle was empty so the incident was handed across to Police Scotland."

One local woman, who did not want to be indentified, told the BBC: "My man was out walking the dog when it happened.

"He thought it was just a crash, but the road wouldn't be closed this long for just a crash, would it?"

Glasgow's Kelvin College has a Springburn campus, and they are asking students, staff, and visitors to use public transport to get in today.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police received a report of an incident involving two cars in Atlas Road which resulted in one man being injured.

"The inquiry is at an early stage and officers remain at scene to establish the exact circumstances.

"Atlas Road is shut between Polermo Street and Springburn Road."