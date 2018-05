Image caption Police remain at the scene of the road traffic accident

A crash in Glasgow on Tuesday night is being treated as attempted murder after police revealed a car was deliberately rammed.

Detectives said a blue BMW drove into a Vauxhall Vectra on Atlas Road in Springburn at 21:50.

The victim, named locally as Scott McCue, 32, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police have yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Serious injuries

The collision follows a spate of recent incidents in the north of the city, including the murder of Kenny Reilly in Maryhill.

Mr McCue was seriously injured when a BMW smashed into the back of the Vectra.

A second man travelling with him escaped unhurt.

The BMW then drove off towards Balgrayhill.

Paramedics alerted police after discovering the damaged Vectra empty in the middle of the street at about 22:00.

Image caption A barrier on the pavement was damaged in the incident on Tuesday

Police officers are now carrying out door-to-door enquiries and will now review CCTV footage.

Det Insp Gillian Faulds said: "I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact us. You may have witnessed the BMW crash into the Vauxhall car or you may have seen the blue BMW speed off after the incident.

"At this stage, we do not know how many people were within the BMW and any detail regarding the car could be vital in our enquiries. We are trying to ascertain exactly what has happened here and I'm asking local people to help us.

"If you have any information or knowledge of the car or the occupants then please do contact us. Any small detail could prove crucial in our investigation."

Access to the Springburn campus of Glasgow Kelvin College is restricted, and buses are on diversion.