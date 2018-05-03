The papers: Baby box safety concerns

Image copyright Scottish Sun

The Scottish government's flagship baby box scheme makes the front pages of a number of papers, after a leading cot death expert raised concerns over their safe use as cribs.

The boxes, which are given to pregnant women for free, are filled with items including a mattress and blankets and have been described as a "safe sleep space" for babies by ministers.

But The Scottish Sun reports that Dr Peter Blair has warned that they may be a flammable and unsuitable for babies to sleep in.

He said the boxes should only be used as cribs on rare occasions or in emergencies and he has outlined his concerns in a memo to Scottish ministers, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The Scottish government says there is "no evidence" the box is unsafe and it was in ongoing discussions with Dr Blair.

A cancer screening blunder which may have cost the lives of 270 women in England is the focus of the Scottish Daily Mail's front page.

Health minister Jeremy Hunt said a computer error meant that 450,000 women were not invited for routine mammograms between 2009 and early 2018.

The Daily Telegraph has spoken to one of the women affected by the failure. Former nurse Patricia Minchin, 75, developed breast cancer after the NHS failed to offer her a screening appointment and the cancer has since spread.

And The Times reports that hundreds of thousands of women are facing waits of up to six months to be checked for breast cancer, after missing their screening due to the IT blunder.

Proposals to shake-up the cancer treatment waiting times targets in Scotland lead the i newspaper. A major review commissioned by the Scottish government recommends a more flexible system based around patient need.

The Scotsman leads with the same story, highlighting the concerns of cancer charity Macmillan in Scotland about the effect longer treatment waiting times could have on patient stress.

A tidal power and wave energy boom is predicted on the front page of The Herald, as a report by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult suggests that the sector could create thousands of jobs in Scotland and generate millions for the economy in the next 20 years.

The Press and Journal has spoken to the farmer whose flock of rare breed sheep and a tame deer were mauled by dog on her land near Ardgay.

A man was seriously injured after being attacked with a chainsaw in a golf club car park, The Courier reports.

The National reports that four Scottish Conservative MPs are part of a group, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, calling on the prime minister to shelve her preferred plan for a post-Brexit customs system.

Lottery millionaire Jane Park is paying £100,000 to a Harley Street doctor to help her control her temper and her jealousy, reports the Daily Record.

The Daily Star leads with the story of a woman claiming to be a "serial mistress to wealthy married men".