The papers: 'Family fury' after suicide

The suicide of 50-year-old Dundee man David Ramsay makes the national headlines, after his family accused the Scottish government of treating them "like absolute dirt".

Mr Ramsay was suffering from psychosis when he killed himself in October 2016, after twice being turned away from a mental health unit. His relatives are now calling for a public inquiry into NHS Tayside's mental health services.

The i newspaper reports that Mr Ramsay's niece, Gillian Murray, claims her uncle was told to "pull himself together" and go for a relaxing walk by mental health staff.

Ms Murray, a former member of the SNP, says ministers have previously snubbed her plea for an inquiry, according to the Scottish Daily Express. She has now quit the party and joined calls for the resignation of Health Minister Shona Robison, the paper adds.

The Times Scotland leads with the announcement that the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi for the Lockerbie bombing is to be reviewed by the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

It has been welcomed by campaigners for the man found guilty of the UK's worst act of terrorism, according to The Scotsman. One described it as an "absolutely momentous decision".

The Press and Journal carries the story of an Elgin woman who the paper says was "shipped" between four hospitals during her high-risk pregnancy. Between the end of November and the beginning of January, she was moved between hospitals in Elgin, Dundee, Wishaw and Aberdeen.

A Scottish woman is at the centre of the legal battle between President Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to The Herald.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims a victory in its campaign against rip-off delivery charges, after eBay pledged to crack down on third party sellers who charge more to deliver to remote parts of Scotland.

The safety row over Scotland's baby boxes leads The National, after Nicola Sturgeon hit out at critics of the flagship policy during First Minister's Questions. She accused the Scottish Conservatives of "needlessly trying to frighten parents".

It also features on the front page of the Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph, which describes the first minister's response to questions over the baby boxes as an "extraordinary monologue" directed at the Scottish Conservative's health spokesman Miles Briggs.

Meanwhile the Scottish Sun reports that a man hid his aunt's corpse in her Leith flat for eight months so he could steal her benefits money.

A nine-year-old girl who wants to have her leg amputated features on the front page of the Daily Record. Ruby Hamilton suffers from a rare condition which has shortened her right leg - she wants to replace it with a prosthetic.

The Courier reports that a man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man with a chainsaw before firing a Taser at another man.